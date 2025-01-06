Breaking Bread: British Designer Jasper Morrison Creates a Small but Mighty Bakery in Mallorca

Can Pa is a charming neighborhood bakery that blends tradition, innovation, and community impact

With its simple red-and-white striped awning and distinctive oval window set into its façade, this tiny bakery tucked away in Palma de Mallorca’s El Terreno neighbourhood has more than a touch of Wes Anderson charm about it. Named ‘Can Pa’ – meaning ‘house of bread’ – it is the result of a special collaboration between celebrated British designer Jasper Morrison and Mallorcan tile artisans Huguet, facilitated by the social organisation Esment.

‘Jasper Morrison is one of those fantastic personalities we are fortunate to welcome frequently to our island,’ smiles Biel Huguet, third generation owner of Huguet, a family-run tile company, which has been manufacturing hydraulic tiles on the island since 1933.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Wallpaper

