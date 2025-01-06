How Good Culture Revived the Cottage Cheese Industry in 2024

Is there a way to make cottage cheese sexy?

That was the mission Jesse Merrill aimed to prove when he sought to bring excitement to a stale grocery category. Nearly a decade later, the founder and CEO of Good Culture cottage cheese not only proved that thesis, but managed to create a phenomenon, and maintain its appeal, by having clear foresight into consumer trends like eating single-source dairy ingredients.

By changing the negative lens that many people viewed cottage cheese through, and demonstrating how it’s an exceptional source of protein, consumers young and old are simply obsessed with cottage cheese in a way that hasn’t been seen in decades. Good Culture has now become the top-selling cottage cheese at grocery stores including Whole Foods Markets and just surpassed $200 million in sales this year.



To read the rest of the story, please go to: Forbes

