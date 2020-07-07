Lois Posey Gibbons, Originator of Mrs. Posé’s Cheesecake, Dies

Lois Gibbons, a waitress-turned-baker who created a Baltimore dessert phenomenon, Mrs. Posé’s cheesecake, died of complications of a blood clot June 24 at The Palms in Sebring, Florida. The former Baldwin resident was 93.

Her customers debated whether to pronounce her name Mrs. Po-ZAY or Po-ZEE at the restaurants where her cream cheese-rich cake established itself on 1960s menus. Her dessert was so well regarded that restaurateurs advised their patrons, “We serve Mrs. Posé’s cheesecake.”

Born Lois Lawrence in Fordham in The Bronx, in New York City, she grew up in New Canaan, Connecticut. Her mother died when she was 2 years old, and she was raised by a second cousin.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Baltimore Sun