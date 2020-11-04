Main Street Gourmet Invests in Biscotti Brothers

AKRON, Ohio — Main Street Gourmet is pleased to announce that it has completed an investment and partnership with Biscotti Brothers. Main Street Gourmet is a premium, custom wholesale bakery serving in-store bakery (ISB) and restaurant customers. Biscotti Brothers is a Pennsylvania-based premium, artisanal wholesale bakery serving primarily ISB customers.

Biscotti Brothers was founded by Gerry Bennett and Dave Linsenbigler in 2003, and has experienced tremendous growth by bringing their beloved biscotti and pizzelles to ISB customers across the United States. “We couldn’t be more excited to enter this partnership with Main Street Gourmet, as we look to our next chapter of growth,” said Gerry Bennett, President of Biscotti Brothers.

“Both Main Street Gourmet and Biscotti Brothers will benefit a great deal from this partnership, as we bring complementary products, customers, and capabilities together. This is a significant step in our vision to build a family of premium wholesale bakeries,” said David Veenstra, Chief Executive Officer of Main Street Gourmet.

Richard Boos, Charmain of Main Street Gourmet and Partner at Shore Capital (“Shore”), a Private Equity investor in Main Street Gourmet, commented, “Shore is thrilled to add Biscotti Brothers to our Main Street Gourmet bakery platform. We look forward to partnering with management to continue growing these two phenomenal businesses and providing unmatched service and customization to customers with unique bakery needs.”

To learn more about Main Street Gourmet or Biscotti Brothers, please visit www.mainstreetgourmet.com and www.biscottibrothers.com.

About Main Street Gourmet

Main Street Gourmet is a custom wholesale bakery providing frozen baked goods, including muffins, cookies, granola, brownies and bars, and other sweet goods to retail in-store bakery (“ISB”) and specialty foodservice restaurant customers across the United States. MSG operates out of an SQF certified 68,000 square foot manufacturing facility with approximately 150 employees in Akron, OH. Shore Capital Partners partnered with Main Street Gourmet in September of 2019. For more information about Main Street Gourmet, please visit www.mainstreetgourmet.com.

About Biscotti Brothers

Founded in 2003, Biscotti Brothers is a wholesale bakery that produces specialty cookies, with an emphasis on biscotti and pizzelles, and is sold to retail in-store bakery (“ISB”) customers and other retailers across the United States. Biscotti Brothers operates out of an SQF certified 60,000 square foot manufacturing facility with approximately 50 employees in Greensburg, PA. For more information about Biscotti Brothers, please visit www.biscottibrothers.com.

About Shore Capital

Shore Capital Partners is a Chicago-based private equity firm focused on microcap Healthcare and Food and Beverage investments. Shore supports management partners with capital, business development expertise, and industry knowledge to accelerate growth, fund acquisitions, and generate value to shareholders. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant growth potential, including organic and growth through industry consolidation. Shore has over $1 billion of equity capital under management through various investment vehicles. For more information on Shore, please visit www.shorecp.com.