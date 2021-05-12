Massachusetts Company Shows Interest in Vermont Bread

BRATTLEBORO — Vermont Bread Company may be back in business soon.

During a meeting of the Vermont Economic Progress Council on Thursday afternoon, the VEPC board approved a Vermont Employment Growth Incentive of nearly $837,000 to East Baking Company of Holyoke, Mass., “for activity to commence May 14,” according to minutes from the meeting.

The VEGI incentive provides an annual cash payment to a business that promises to employ a certain number of people at a specific wage level, usually a certain percentage above minimum wage, and make a certain amount in capital investments over seven years.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Brattleboro Reformer