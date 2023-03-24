National Confectioner Statement on USTR Reallocation of Unused Raw Sugar TRQs

WASHINGTON – The National Confectioners Association released the following statement in response to the decision by the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative to reallocate unused country-specific quota allocations under the tariff-rate quotas (TRQs) on imported raw cane sugar for fiscal year 2023. NCA recently wrote a letter to Biden Administration officials to encourage them to take action to address high prices and low supplies of sugar for food and beverage manufacturing in the United States.

STATEMENT

“While there is still work to be done to fully correct current market conditions, this step towards easing the historically tight sugar supply offers an opportunity for a positive outcome for the confectionery industry. We are grateful to the USTR, as well as their partners at USDA, for their timely action to help navigate these challenging supply chain conditions and ensure that confectionery manufacturers can continue to employ the thousands of American workers who make America’s favorite treats.”

###

About the National Confectioners Association (NCA):

The National Confectioners Association is the leading trade organization for the U.S. confectionery industry, which generates $42 billion in retail sales each year. NCA advocates for an environment that enables candy makers to thrive and works to ensure that chocolate, candy, gum and mints are celebrated for their contributions to culture, society, the economy and everyday moments of joy. The industry employs nearly 58,000 workers in more than 1,600 manufacturing facilities across all 50 states and supports an additional 635,000 jobs in related fields. The U.S. confectionery industry has made a commitment to increasing transparency, providing more portion guidance options and educating consumers about the role of confectionery in a happy, balanced lifestyle. Learn more at CandyUSA.com or follow NCA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.