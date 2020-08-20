One of America’s Only Dedicated Top 10 Allergen Friendly Bakeries Starry Lane Bakery Launches Make-at-Home Baking Kits

SAN DIEGO — In response to strong customer demand to ship its allergy-free pastries, breads, and treats, one of America’s only dedicated top 10 allergen free bakeries Starry Lane Bakery recently launched a line of make-at-home baking Mix Kits for some of its most popular baked goods. The company is starting with four Mix Kits: Chocolate Chip Cookies, Sugar Cookies, White Bread, and Fudge Brownies. Starry Lane Bakery also has plans to add more kits in the future.

“Shipping is something we’ve been playing around with for a while, but we kept running into roadblocks with shipping our fresh baked pastries,” said Jaime Schwartz, Owner of Starry Lane Bakery. “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been getting emails from past guests located all over the country, explaining how they were having trouble finding safe food. So to help them, and others who need allergy free food during this post-COVID era, we decided that now is the time to find a way to ship our products. And the best way to do that is through our make-at-home Mix Kits.”

Starry Lane Bakery Mix Kits are the ideal solution for home bakers with food allergies. Each Mix Kit comes with a pre-prepared custom flour blend, specifically designed to produce the very best results for each recipe. No two blends are the same. The Mix Kits allow home bakers to bake what they want, when they want, as well as customize the recipes to suit their particular allergies.

Starry Lane Bakery mixes a unique blend of starches and flours for each of its products, ensuring that each pastry, bread, and sweet treat has the unique taste and texture that people expect from traditional baked goods.

About Starry Lane Bakery

Based in the heart of Hillcrest, San Diego, Starry Lane Bakery is well known among locals for providing delicious and decorative pastries free of cross contamination from any of the top 10 food allergens. Starry Lane Bakery’s dedication to the safety of its guests has made its baked goods a must-have for weddings, birthdays, and holiday celebrations throughout the San Diego area seeking allergy free pastries, breads, and sweet treats. In 2019, Starry Lane Bakery was voted the Best Sweet Shop in America by Allergy Eats. For more information on Starry Lane Bakery, please visit StarryLaneBakery.com.