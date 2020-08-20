ABA Celebrates the Bread Community in Partnership with the Tiptree World Bread Award Heroes

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The American Bakers Association (ABA) will celebrate the bread community in partnership with the Tiptree World Bread Award Heroes. The 2020 awards will recognize the people behind the baked goods: the bakers, millers, farmers and others in the industry who are going above and beyond to help their community.

“Bakery has a rich history in America, as both a staple in the American diet and as a multi-billion dollar industry” said Katie Juhl, Marketing and Communications Director at ABA. “We are excited to recognize and celebrate the generosity of those in baking community who have stepped up during these challenging times.”

Submit a story of a Bread Hero’s impact on their community, their reach, how they have innovated, their generosity of spirit or their care for the wellbeing of others.

There will be regional Bread Hero USA winners and one Overall Winner of the title ‘Tiptree World Bread Awards Hero USA supported by the American Bakers Association 2020’. All winners will be announced during an Online Awards Evening on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

Watch an interview with Tiptree World Bread Awards Director, Caroline Kenyon and Robb MacKie, President and CEO of the American Bakers Association about what the Bread Heroes 2020 campaign means to him.

Submit a nomination here. Submissions close Sunday, October 8, 2020.

Follow the World Bread Awards USA on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook @breadawardsUSA.

-American Bakers Association-

The American Bakers Association (ABA) is the Washington D.C.-based voice of the wholesale baking industry. Since 1897, ABA has worked to increase protection from costly government overreach, build the talent pool of skilled workers with specialized training programs, and forge industry alignment by establishing a more receptive environment to grow the baking industry. ABA advocates on behalf of more than 1,000 baking facilities and baking company suppliers. ABA members produce bread, rolls, cookies, crackers, bagels, sweet goods, tortillas, and many other wholesome, nutritious, baked products feeding America’s families. The baking industry generates more than $153 billion in economic activity annually and employs more than 799,500 highly skilled people. www.americanbakers.org

-Tiptree-

Tiptree is headline sponsor of the World Bread Award Heroes USA. The first Tiptree preserves were made in 1885 and Tiptree jams and preserves are now sold across the world, many of them made with fruit still grown on their farms in Essex www.tiptree.com

Tiptree has always had strong links with the USA. Scott Goodfellow, Wilkin & Sons Joint Managing Director commented, “C. J. Wilkin, the son of our founder, toured several states back in the 1890s, to learn about fruit growing and jam making. New York City has a global reputation for excellent food, so it makes the perfect spot for the inaugural overseas Tiptree World Bread Awards. We are very much looking forward to discovering the world of artisan bread that is available across the USA.”