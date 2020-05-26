ABA’s New Chair Sees Opportunities

American Bakers Association Bakery May 26, 2020

Brad Alexander couldn’t have predicted that his tenure as the new Board Chair of American Bakers Association would begin during a pandemic.

Unlike past ABA chairs, Alexander, the Chief Operating Officer of Flowers Foods, was elected during a “virtual” All Membership Meeting. That was driven by the cancelation of the in-person convention in the wake of the unprecedented coronavirus crisis.

However, even in the midst of extreme industry disruption, Alexander, a veteran of almost 40 years with Flowers, points to new opportunities for bakers.

