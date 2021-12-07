Workforce Recruitment Trends & Best Practices in U.S. Commercial Baking

Key Findings from 2021 Workforce Gap in U.S. Commercial Baking Study

In October 2021, Cypress Research conducted a member-based study on behalf of the American Bakers Association and the American Society of Baking to assess challenges and best practices in workforce recruitment. Research focused on the following positions in the U.S. commercial baking industry: hourly skilled and unskilled production and transportation. 2016 data comparisons are sourced from ABA and ASB’s 2016 Workforce Gap in U.S. Commercial Baking study.

The top 5 recruitment challenges for baking employers have not changed in the last five years. Identifying talent tools and building awareness about baking manufacturing careers have remained as some of the primary recruitment challenges for hourly skilled and unskilled production positions. Up to two-thirds of baking employers anticipate the challenges will continue to be significant for their companies over the next five years.

