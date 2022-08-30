Piantedosi Baking Company Issues Voluntary Recall Due to the Recall of a Raw Material from Lyons Magnus

FDA Bakery August 30, 2022

MALDEN, MA – Out of an abundance of caution, Piantedosi Baking Company, Inc. is voluntarily recalling select dinner rolls, sandwich rolls and bun products listed below that were used in limited products made between March 21,2022 and April 25, 2022, following the expanded Lyons Magnus recall dated August 10, 2022 recall of a raw material (FDA publish date August 16, 2022), used in limited production of dinner rolls, sandwich rolls and bun products from the manufacturer of Golden Gloss glaze (Lyons Magnus).  Lyons Magnus is recalling this raw material due to the potential for it to cause microbial contamination, including the organisms Cronobacter sakazakii and/or Clostridium botulinum.   While no illnesses associated with Piantedosi Baking Company, Inc. bread products have been reported and no pathogens have been found in Piantedosi Baking Company, Inc. products to date, this voluntary recall is being conducted out of an abundance of caution to ensure customer safety.

View product labels here.

This recall does not impact any other Piantedosi Baking Company, Inc. products, as no other products were produced with this raw material from Lyons Magnus.

We advise that distributors and end users in possession of any of these Piantedosi dinner rolls, sandwich rolls and/or buns immediately examine your inventory for any of the affected lot codes and place any remaining products you may have on hold.  Cease further distribution of these affected products, and do not consume these affected products. Distributors and/or end users in possession of any of the affected product lots listed should contact your Piantedosi Baking Company, Inc. representative to coordinate return of the product and for replacement of product. In the event you do not have any of the affected lot codes in your inventory, please retain this notice in the event any of your customers and/or end users have any questions.

We advise that in the event any consumers are in possession of any of these affected Piantedosi dinner rolls, sandwich rolls and/or buns should dispose of the product.  Consumers can contact Piantedosi Baking Company, Inc. at 800-339-0080 x165, Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00pm ET, if they have any questions, or to request replacement product.

The affected lots of Golden Gloss glaze received were used for a limited production period between March 21, 2022 and April 25, 2022.  See below for the list of the affected Piantedosi Baking Company product UPC #s and lot codes.

CASED
SKU #		CASED PRODUCT NAMECase countUPCLOT CODESEXPIRATION DATE
C-88Finger Roll24-pk/
192 count		03347440088522082
22096
22102
22109		3/23/2023
4/6/2023
4/12/2023
4/19/2023
C-96Soft Dinner Roll No Seeds24-pk/
192 count		03347440096022082
22091
22096
22103
22110		3/23/2023
4/1/2023
4/6/2023
4/13/2023
4/20/2023
C-130-SGourmet Junior Burger Roll12-pk/
120 count		03347450130822083
22104
22112
22115		3/24/2023
4/14/2023
4/22/2023
4/25/2023
C-132Gourmet Burger Roll12-pk/
96 count		03347450132222083
22088
22091
22095
22101
22105
22109
22112		3/24/2023
3/29/2023
4/1/2023
4/5/2023
4/11/2023
4/15/2023
4/19/2023
4/22/2023
C-133SPR Roll12-pk/
96 count		03347450133922083
22084
22087
22094
22102
22104
22108
22111
22112
22115		3/24/2023
3/25/2023
3/28/2023
4/4/2023
4/12/2023
4/14/2023
4/18/2023
4/21/2023
4/22/2023
4/25/2023
C-136Seeded SPR Roll12-pk/
96 count		03347450136022084
22098
22105
22112		3/25/2023
4/8/2023
4/15/2023
4/22/2023
C-285Clustered Potato Burger Roll12-pk/
96 count		03347450285522105
22112		4/15/2023
4/22/2023
C-294-SB & W Sweet Burger Roll12-pk/
96 count		03347450294722092
22099		4/2/2023
4/9/2023
C-297-SHawaiian Sandwich Roll12-pk/033474502978221104/20/2023
  96 count   
C-364Gourmet Potato Deli Roll12-pk/
96 count		03347450364722081
22084
22094
22101
22102
22108
22110
22111
22115		3/22/2023
3/25/2023
4/4/2023
4/11/2023
4/12/2023
4/18/2023
4/20/2023
4/21/2023
4/25/2023
C-377-SSplit Top Burger Roll12-pk/
96 count		03347450377722081
22094		3/22/2023
4/4/2023
C-417-SBrioche Style Burger Roll12-pk/
96 count		03347450417022082
22095
22103
22109		3/23/2023
4/5/2023
4/13/2023
4/19/2023
C-418-SSunset Burger Roll12-pk/
96 count		03347450418722104
22110		4/14/2023
4/20/2023
C-464-SB & W Gourmet Burger Roll12-pk/
96 count		03347450464422085
22092
22106
22112		3/26/2023
4/2/2023
4/16/2023
4/22/2023
C-494-SSlider Rolls No Seeds24-pk/
192 count		03347450494122082
22096
22103
22110		3/23/2023
4/6/2023
4/13/2023
4/20/2023
C-952Gourmet Potato Deli Roll8-pk/
96 count		03347450952622094
22102		4/4/2023
4/12/2023
C-1202-SBrioche-Style Slider Roll24-pk/
192 count		03347451202122081
22088
22095
22102
22109		3/22/2023
3/29/2023
4/5/2023
4/12/2023
4/19/2023
C-1204-SGourmet Potato Slider Rolls24-pk/
192 count		03347451204522081
22088
22091
22095
22102
22103
22104
22105
22110		3/22/2023
3/29/2023
4/1/2023
4/5/2023
4/12/2023
4/13/2023
4/14/2023
4/15/2023
4/20/2023

 Below is the list of affected Piantedosi Baking Company, Inc. tray products which have expired and should no longer be in the marketplace:

TRAY
SKU #		TRAY PRODUCT NAMEPack sizeUPCLOT CODESEXPIRATION DATE
#14 & #16Soft Dinner Rolls with No Seeds12 & 24-pack03347400014622081
22096
22102
22103
22109
22110		3/29/2022
4/13/2022
4/19/2022
4/20/2022
4/26/2022
4/27/2022
#20Finger Roll24-pack03347400020722082
22096
22102
22109		3/30/2022
4/13/2022
4/19/2022
4/26/2022
#132-TRGourmet Burger Roll12-pack03347450132222094
22101		4/14/2022
4/21/2022
#133-STRSPR Roll12-pack03347450133922083
22084
22087
22094
22102
22104
22108
22111
22112
22115		4/7/2022
4/8/2022
4/11/2022
4/18/2022
4/26/2022
4/28/2022
5/2/2022
5/5/2022
5/6/2022
5/9/2022
#283-TRJr. Potato Burger Roll8-pack03347450283122083
22088
22108		3/31/2022
4/5/2022
4/25/2022
#285TRClustered Potato Burger Roll12-pack03347450285522105
22112		4/22/2022
4/29/2022
#364-TRGourmet Potato Deli Roll12-pack03347450364722081
22084
22094
22101
22102
22108
22110
22111
22115		3/29/22
4/1/2022
4/11/2022
4/18/2022
4/19/2022
4/25/2022
4/27/2022
4/28/2022
5/2/2022
#416-STRSweet Potato Sandwich Roll12-pack03347450416322095
22105
22110		4/15/2022
4/25/2022
4/30/2022
#417-STRBrioche Style Burger Roll12-pack03347450417022082
22083
22088
22091
22095
22101
22105
22109		4/2/2022
4/3/2022
4/8/2022
4/11/2022
4/15/2022
4/21/2022
4/25/2022
4/29/2022
    221104/30/2022
#464-STRB & W Gourmet Burger Roll12-pack03347410464622085
22092
22106
22112		4/2/2022
4/9/2022
4/23/2022
4/29/2022
#1202-TRBrioche-Style Slider Roll24-pack03347451202122081
22088
22095
22102
22109		3/29/2022
4/5/2022
4/12/2022
4/19/2022
4/26/2022
#1204-STRGourmet Potato Slider Rolls24-pack03347451204522081
22088
22091
22095
22102
22103
22104
22105
22110		3/29/2022
4/5/2022
4/8/2022
4/12/2022
4/19/2022
4/20/2022
4/21/2022
4/22/2022
4/27/2022
#1297-TRGarlic & Herb Dinner Roll12-pack033474012972220824/5/2022
#6457-TRSweet Potato Dinner Roll12-pack03347401047322082
22088
22096
22102		4/5/2022
4/11/2022
4/19/2022
4/25/2022
#6458-TRPotato Slider Roll12-pack03347451054622082
22088
22102
22110		4/5/2022
4/11/2022
4/25/2022
5/3/2022
#6462-TRPotato Finger Roll12-pack03347401129622082
22096
22102
22109		4/5/2022
4/19/2022
4/25/2022
5/2/2022
#6467-TRBrioche-Style Bulkie Rolls6-pack07519901724522080
22083
22087
22094
22101
22104
22108
22111		4/3/2022
4/6/2022
4/10/2022
4/17/2022
4/24/2022
4/27/2022
5/1/2022
5/4/2022
#6470-TROnion Bulkie Roll6-pack07519900132922080
22083
22087
22094
22095
22101
22104
22108
22109
22111		4/3/2022
4/6/2022
4/10/2022
4/17/2022
4/18/2022
4/24/2022
4/27/2022
5/1/2022
5/2/2022
5/4/2022
#6481-TRPotato Hamburger Roll8-pack07519906481222087
22095
22101
22104
22108
22111		4/10/2022
4/18/2022
4/24/2022
4/27/2022
5/1/2022
5/4/2022

Related Articles

Produce

FDA to Implement Sampling Effort for Lettuce Grown in Salinas Valley, California

FDA Produce May 12, 2021

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration will be collecting and testing samples of lettuce grown in California’s Salinas Valley from local commercial coolers from May through November 2021. The agency will test the samples for Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli (STEC), including E. coli O157:H7, and Salmonella spp. as part of ongoing surveillance efforts following reoccurring outbreaks linked to this region, including most recently in the fall of 2020.