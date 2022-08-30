Piantedosi Baking Company Issues Voluntary Recall Due to the Recall of a Raw Material from Lyons Magnus

MALDEN, MA – Out of an abundance of caution, Piantedosi Baking Company, Inc. is voluntarily recalling select dinner rolls, sandwich rolls and bun products listed below that were used in limited products made between March 21,2022 and April 25, 2022, following the expanded Lyons Magnus recall dated August 10, 2022 recall of a raw material (FDA publish date August 16, 2022), used in limited production of dinner rolls, sandwich rolls and bun products from the manufacturer of Golden Gloss glaze (Lyons Magnus). Lyons Magnus is recalling this raw material due to the potential for it to cause microbial contamination, including the organisms Cronobacter sakazakii and/or Clostridium botulinum. While no illnesses associated with Piantedosi Baking Company, Inc. bread products have been reported and no pathogens have been found in Piantedosi Baking Company, Inc. products to date, this voluntary recall is being conducted out of an abundance of caution to ensure customer safety.

View product labels here.

This recall does not impact any other Piantedosi Baking Company, Inc. products, as no other products were produced with this raw material from Lyons Magnus.

We advise that distributors and end users in possession of any of these Piantedosi dinner rolls, sandwich rolls and/or buns immediately examine your inventory for any of the affected lot codes and place any remaining products you may have on hold. Cease further distribution of these affected products, and do not consume these affected products. Distributors and/or end users in possession of any of the affected product lots listed should contact your Piantedosi Baking Company, Inc. representative to coordinate return of the product and for replacement of product. In the event you do not have any of the affected lot codes in your inventory, please retain this notice in the event any of your customers and/or end users have any questions.

We advise that in the event any consumers are in possession of any of these affected Piantedosi dinner rolls, sandwich rolls and/or buns should dispose of the product. Consumers can contact Piantedosi Baking Company, Inc. at 800-339-0080 x165, Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00pm ET, if they have any questions, or to request replacement product.

The affected lots of Golden Gloss glaze received were used for a limited production period between March 21, 2022 and April 25, 2022. See below for the list of the affected Piantedosi Baking Company product UPC #s and lot codes.

CASED

SKU # CASED PRODUCT NAME Case count UPC LOT CODES EXPIRATION DATE C-88 Finger Roll 24-pk/

192 count 033474400885 22082

22096

22102

22109 3/23/2023

4/6/2023

4/12/2023

4/19/2023 C-96 Soft Dinner Roll No Seeds 24-pk/

192 count 033474400960 22082

22091

22096

22103

22110 3/23/2023

4/1/2023

4/6/2023

4/13/2023

4/20/2023 C-130-S Gourmet Junior Burger Roll 12-pk/

120 count 033474501308 22083

22104

22112

22115 3/24/2023

4/14/2023

4/22/2023

4/25/2023 C-132 Gourmet Burger Roll 12-pk/

96 count 033474501322 22083

22088

22091

22095

22101

22105

22109

22112 3/24/2023

3/29/2023

4/1/2023

4/5/2023

4/11/2023

4/15/2023

4/19/2023

4/22/2023 C-133 SPR Roll 12-pk/

96 count 033474501339 22083

22084

22087

22094

22102

22104

22108

22111

22112

22115 3/24/2023

3/25/2023

3/28/2023

4/4/2023

4/12/2023

4/14/2023

4/18/2023

4/21/2023

4/22/2023

4/25/2023 C-136 Seeded SPR Roll 12-pk/

96 count 033474501360 22084

22098

22105

22112 3/25/2023

4/8/2023

4/15/2023

4/22/2023 C-285 Clustered Potato Burger Roll 12-pk/

96 count 033474502855 22105

22112 4/15/2023

4/22/2023 C-294-S B & W Sweet Burger Roll 12-pk/

96 count 033474502947 22092

22099 4/2/2023

4/9/2023 C-297-S Hawaiian Sandwich Roll 12-pk/ 033474502978 22110 4/20/2023 96 count C-364 Gourmet Potato Deli Roll 12-pk/

96 count 033474503647 22081

22084

22094

22101

22102

22108

22110

22111

22115 3/22/2023

3/25/2023

4/4/2023

4/11/2023

4/12/2023

4/18/2023

4/20/2023

4/21/2023

4/25/2023 C-377-S Split Top Burger Roll 12-pk/

96 count 033474503777 22081

22094 3/22/2023

4/4/2023 C-417-S Brioche Style Burger Roll 12-pk/

96 count 033474504170 22082

22095

22103

22109 3/23/2023

4/5/2023

4/13/2023

4/19/2023 C-418-S Sunset Burger Roll 12-pk/

96 count 033474504187 22104

22110 4/14/2023

4/20/2023 C-464-S B & W Gourmet Burger Roll 12-pk/

96 count 033474504644 22085

22092

22106

22112 3/26/2023

4/2/2023

4/16/2023

4/22/2023 C-494-S Slider Rolls No Seeds 24-pk/

192 count 033474504941 22082

22096

22103

22110 3/23/2023

4/6/2023

4/13/2023

4/20/2023 C-952 Gourmet Potato Deli Roll 8-pk/

96 count 033474509526 22094

22102 4/4/2023

4/12/2023 C-1202-S Brioche-Style Slider Roll 24-pk/

192 count 033474512021 22081

22088

22095

22102

22109 3/22/2023

3/29/2023

4/5/2023

4/12/2023

4/19/2023 C-1204-S Gourmet Potato Slider Rolls 24-pk/

192 count 033474512045 22081

22088

22091

22095

22102

22103

22104

22105

22110 3/22/2023

3/29/2023

4/1/2023

4/5/2023

4/12/2023

4/13/2023

4/14/2023

4/15/2023

4/20/2023

Below is the list of affected Piantedosi Baking Company, Inc. tray products which have expired and should no longer be in the marketplace: