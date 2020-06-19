Quarantine Baking Trend has Likely Slowed as States Start to Reopen

Like a great many soufflés before it, the pandemic baking trend appears to have fallen.

According to a recent report from the USDA, it seems the prices for baking flour and eggs — items that had frequently sold out at the beginning of quarantine — have dropped.

In the first few weeks of mandatory lockdowns, quarantine baking was the popular pastime, with droves of wannabe bakers taking the chance to become amateur chefs — and then sharing their culinary creations online to the praise (and critique) of strangers doing the same thing. The increase in interest led to shortages on baking items at grocery stores around the country, as well as a more than 50 percent price hike on eggs in March, the USDA reported.

