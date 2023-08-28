RBA and BIF Collaborate to Support Maui’s Baking Students Affected by Wildfires

PerishableNews.com Bakery August 28, 2023

In response to the devastating wildfires in Maui, two prominent organizations from the baking industry have come forward with support initiatives for affected bakeries and students.

The Retail Bakers of America (RBA) is collaborating with the Baking Industry Foundation (BIF) to promote and gather donations. These collected funds aim to support local bakeries impacted by the wildfires. Both entities have provided donation pages dedicated to the affected businesses and community.

Furthermore, BIF has launched the “Maui Student Initiative,” which is designed to assist students enrolled in Baking and Pastry programs on the island. The initiative’s objective is to ensure continuity in their education amidst the crisis. As an additional step to bolster the students’ professional journey, RBA has committed to offering Certificated Journey Baker exams to those in the affected areas.

For individuals and organizations interested in making monetary contributions to support the Maui Student Initiative, they can visit the official BIF website at https://bakingindustryfoundation.org/. As a registered 501(c)(3) organization, all donations made to BIF are tax-deductible. Presently, BIF is authorized to accept donations from a range of states, including but not limited to Alaska, Arizona, Illinois, Michigan, Texas, and Washington.

For those preferring a traditional mode of donation, checks can be directed to the Baking Industry Foundation, with the mailing address being c/o RBA 15941 Harlem Ave #347, Tinley Park IL 60477.

It’s worth noting that while the RBA is also collecting donations for the Maui Student Initiative, contributions to RBA are not tax-deductible, as it does not possess a 501(c)(3) status. Donations via checks to the RBA can be sent to the same address as mentioned above.

In solidarity with the broader Maui community, several local bakeries have also set up their own donation links:

The collective efforts of these organizations underscore the spirit of collaboration and resilience in challenging times.

