Recall of Hostess Hamburger Buns & Hot Dog Buns Due to Possible Health Risks

Hostess Bakery August 16, 2021

LENEXA, Kan.–Hostess Brands, LLC (“Hostess Brands”) is voluntarily recalling certain Hostess® Soft White Hamburger Buns and Soft White Hot Dog Buns due to the potential for the products to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes and Salmonella. Hostess Brands is recalling the impacted products out of an abundance of caution after becoming aware of this issue from its co-manufacturer, Best Harvest Bakeries, through Best Harvest Bakeries’ environmental monitoring program. To date, Hostess Brands has received no reports of illness related to this issue.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses.

This recall is limited to the following Hostess® Soft White Hamburger Buns and Soft White Hot Dog Buns, which were sold to distributors, convenience stores, and other retail stores throughout the United States:

ProductItem UPCBatchBest By Date
Hostess® Soft White Hamburger Buns888109110987I0609893008/13/2021
 I0611893008/15/2021
 I0612893008/16/2021
 I0614893008/18/2021
 I0613893008/17/2021
 I0615893008/19/2021
 I0616893008/20/2021
 I0617893008/21/2021
 I0618893008/22/2021
 I0619893008/23/2021
 I0620893008/24/2021
 I0624893008/28/2021
 I0625893008/29/2021
 I0629893009/2/2021
 I0703893009/6/2021
 I0702893009/5/2021
 I0630893009/3/2021
 I0707893009/10/2021
 I0706893009/9/2021
 I0708893009/11/2021
 I0709893009/12/2021
 I0710893009/13/2021
 I0713893009/16/2021
 I0711893009/14/2021
 I0714893009/17/2021
 I0712893009/15/2021
 I0715893009/18/2021
 I0716893009/19/2021
 I0720893009/23/2021
 I0723893009/26/2021
 I07298930010/2/2021
I07318930010/4/2021
Hostess® Soft White Hot Dog Buns888109110970I0609893008/13/2021
 I0621893008/25/2021
 I0622893008/26/2021
 I0623893008/27/2021
 I0625893008/29/2021
 I0626893008/30/2021
 I0630893009/3/2021
 I0701893009/4/2021
 I0706893009/9/2021
 I0712893009/15/2021
 I0720893009/23/2021
 I0721893009/24/2021
 I0722893009/25/2021
 I0723893009/26/2021
 I0724893009/27/2021
I0727893009/30/2021

As Best Harvest Bakeries only manufactures certain Hostess® hamburger buns and hot dog buns for Hostess Brands, no other Hostess® products are affected, including Hostess® bread and bagel products.

Consumers who have purchased an affected product are urged to immediately dispose of the product or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact 1-800-483-7253 and also visit www.hostesscakes.com.

