Knickerbocker 365 Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Milk in “Homestyle Hamburger Buns”

FDA Bakery September 18, 2023

Knickerbocker 365, Inc. of Madison Heights, MI, is recalling its 16-ounce packages of “Homestyle Hamburger Buns” because they contain undeclared milk. People who have allergies to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled “Homestyle Hamburger Buns” were distributed in southeastern Michigan retail stores, restaurants and foodservice. Retail stores that received recall product include: All Season’s Market, John’s Market, Main Party Store, Nino Salvaggio, Steiner Meat Market and Van Dyke Liquor Beer & Wine.

The product comes in a 16 ounce, labeled clear plastic package marked with the following lot codes: I31C, J01C, J02C, J06C, J07C, J08C, J09C and J11C.

A complaint of illness was reported to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD).

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the milk-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of milk. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company’s production and packaging processes.

The problem was corrected immediately.

Consumers who have purchased 16-ounce packages of “Homestyle Hamburger Buns” are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Sandra Sokana at 248-217-1942. She will be available Monday through Friday, 9:00am – 3:00pm.

