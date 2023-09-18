Fall In Love (Again) With Rosa Brothers Milk Company’s Pumpkin Spice Products

(Tulare, CA). Rosa Brothers Milk Company’s seasonal all-natural Pumpkin Spice Coffee Creamer and Pumpkin Spice Super Premium Ice Cream are now available in participating grocery stores.

Rosa Brothers Milk Company’s popular Pumpkin Spice Coffee Creamer is crafted with farm fresh milk and cream straight from the Rosa Brothers’ third-generation family dairy and are blended with naturally sweet pumpkin and robust spices to create this delicious taste of fall. This limited time flavor is carefully packaged into Rosa Brothers Milk Company signature quart-size glass bottles and can be found on grocery shelves next to Rosa Brothers’ other delightful coffee creamers.

Rosa Brothers has also reintroduced its seasonal Super Premium Pumpkin Spice Ice Cream. A unique take on the pumpkin craze, this fall ice cream also starts with fresh cream from the Rosa Brothers herd. Then, rich pumpkin and spices are lovingly folded in to create this delicious frozen autumn treat.

“We are thrilled to bring back our seasonal products in anticipation of the fall season. Our all-natural, farm fresh, glass bottled Pumpkin Spice Coffee Creamer and Pumpkin Spice Super Premium Ice Cream are the perfect way to enjoy fall.” states Noel Rosa, President of Rosa Brothers Milk Company.

Both products are available at participating grocery stores now through November.

ABOUT ROSA BROTHERS MILK COMPANY

Noel and Rolland Rosa, third generation dairy farmers, began production of their milk and ice cream in September 2012 with a handful of stores selling their products. Since then, the Rosa Brothers have remained true to their local roots while ensuring the freshest and highest quality milk and ice cream products. Today, Rosa Brothers products can be found in more than 990 locations throughout California.

Rosa Brothers’ glass bottled milk is offered in a variety of flavors, as well as a lactose-free option. Additional products include 19 decadent flavors of super premium ice cream, half and half, heavy cream, coffee creamers and Egg Nog, a seasonal favorite that makes its appearance twice a year.

Rosa Brothers Milk Company Creamery Store hours are 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m to 4:00 p.m. Saturday (closed daily 1:00 – 1:30 p.m.). For more information, please visit RosaBrothers.com or call (559) 685-2500. For information on where to purchase Rosa Brothers products, click on the “Where to Buy” button at RosaBrothers.com.