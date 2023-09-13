Hostess is Being Acquired by JM Smucker in a Deal Valued at $5.6B After Coming Back from the Brink

MICHELLE CHAPMAN, Associated Press Bakery September 13, 2023

Hostess, the maker of snack classics like Twinkies and HoHos, is being sold to J.M. Smucker in a cash-and-stock deal worth about $5.6 billion.

Smucker, which makes everything from coffee to peanut butter and jelly, will pay $34.25 per share in cash and stock, and it will also pick up approximately $900 million in net debt.

Hostess Brands Inc. shareholders will receive $30 in cash and 0.03002 shares of The J.M. Smucker Co. stock for each share of stock that they own.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Associated Press

Related Articles

Bakery

Recall of Hostess Hamburger Buns & Hot Dog Buns Due to Possible Health Risks

Hostess Bakery August 16, 2021

Hostess Brands, LLC is voluntarily recalling certain Hostess® Soft White Hamburger Buns and Soft White Hot Dog Buns due to the potential for the products to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes and Salmonella. Hostess Brands is recalling the impacted products out of an abundance of caution after becoming aware of this issue from its co-manufacturer, Best Harvest Bakeries, through Best Harvest Bakeries’ environmental monitoring program.