SFA Member Company Greyston Bakery Makes B Lab’s Best For the World List

Specialty Food Association member companies Rumi Spice, Bi-Rite Market, King Arthur Baking Co., Seal the Seasons, Greyston Bakery, KeHe Distributors, and Divine Chocolate Ltd., are among the 5 percent of B Corps named to the Best For the World list by B Lab, which certifies B Corps.

These B Corps were scored in five impact areas including community, customers, environment, governance, and workers, and are among the global top five percent in their company size group, according to B Lab.

Rumi Spice, Bi-Rite Market, Seal the Seasons, Greyston Bakery, and Divine Chocolate Ltd. are recognized for their community impact, and are “top performers in contributing to the economic and social well-being of the communities in which they operate,” according to B Lab. “Through their exemplary practices and policies directed at community impact, they’re building a shared and sustainable prosperity for all. Their mission-driven cultures embrace supplier relations, social engagement, charitable giving, and strong, diverse communities.”

