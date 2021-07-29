IDFA Announces Dairy Forum 2022: NEW. NOW. NEXT.

WASHINGTON —The International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA) is pleased to announce that registration for Dairy Forum 2022 opens today.

Dairy Forum is back live and in person in 2022 in sunny Palm Desert, Calif. The event will challenge participants with the latest thinking on leadership, policy, technology, people and workforce, economics, and innovation. Dairy Forum is where industry leaders discover NEW ideas first and hear thought leaders share the latest thinking on innovative ways to view business in today’s dynamic marketplace. The event offers fresh perspective from C-suite leaders, thinkers, and influencers on issues that are important to the dairy industry NOW. Dairy Forum inspires industry leaders to focus on NEXT practices that deliver value and innovation in new ways.

After a challenging year, Dairy Forum is where the dairy industry will come together to reconnect, retool and recharge for the important work ahead.

“We are beyond excited to announce Dairy Forum 2022,” said Michael Dykes, D.V.M., president and CEO of IDFA. “I know that IDFA members and the dairy community are looking for opportunities to connect in-person, and nothing beats Dairy Forum in the beautiful Coachella Valley for inspiring that spirit of unity and engagement. For decades, Dairy Forum has connected the right people to the right issues at the right time to move our industry forward. Today, demand for delicious, nutritious dairy products is surging all around the world. Dairy Forum 2022 will provide new tools and thinking for our industry to continue to grow, better anticipate the future, and drive positive change for our employees, customers and consumers.”

Dairy Forum 2022 will take place January 23-26 at the J.W. Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa in Palm Desert. Spread across three and a half days, the event includes main sessions, concurrent sessions, panel discussions, special presentations by sponsors and guests, receptions, meals, entertainment, and networking opportunities for leaders in the dairy industry.

The IDFA Dairy Forum offers various levels of sponsorship opportunities. Sponsorship is one of the best ways for an organization to brand itself among the dairy industry’s top leaders and thinkers.

To register for Dairy Forum 2022 and to learn more about sponsorships, visit www.dairyforum.org.

# # #

The International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA), Washington, D.C., represents the nation’s dairy manufacturing and marketing industry, which supports more than 3.3 million jobs that generate $41.6 billion in direct wages and $753 billion in overall economic impact. IDFA’s diverse membership ranges from multinational organizations to single-plant companies, from dairy companies and cooperatives to food retailers and suppliers, all on the cutting edge of innovation and sustainable business practices. Together, they represent 90 percent of the milk, cheese, ice cream, yogurt and cultured products, and dairy ingredients produced and marketed in the United States and sold throughout the world. Delicious, safe and nutritious, dairy foods offer unparalleled health and consumer benefits to people of all ages.