Siegel Egg Co. Names Matt Whitney as New Chief Executive Officer

BETHESDA, Md. & EVANSTON, Ill.–Siegel Egg Co. (“Siegel” or “the Company”) has named Matt Whitney as Chief Executive Officer. Whitney succeeds Matt Saunders, who will retire with this transition. Siegel is a portfolio company of Rotunda Capital Partners (“Rotunda”), a middle-market private equity firm investing in family and founder-owned value-added distributors.

“I am thrilled to bring Matt onto our team,” Saunders said. “We have been actively searching for the right leader to take the baton from me and drive Siegel to future heights. With Rotunda’s continued backing, Matt’s successful background in the food distribution industry will enable us to deliver significant value to our customers and vendor partners while pursuing a multitude of growth opportunities.”

“We are excited to welcome Matt to Siegel,” said Dan Lipson, Managing Partner at Rotunda. “Siegel is a regional leader that is poised for accelerated growth, and Matt’s leadership and experience are exactly what we need to continue building on the Company’s strong history and dedication to customer service.”

In addition to the appointment of Matt, Ken Siegel, who ran the Company for over 30 years and is a significant stakeholder, will reengage with the Company as a Senior Advisor to the leadership team for this next stage of growth. He said, “Siegel has been in my family for almost 100 years, and I couldn’t be more excited to have Matt join the team as the next leader of the business.”

Whitney has been a leader in the food distribution industry for over a decade. He joins Siegel after serving as Chief Growth Officer of UNFI, the largest publicly traded wholesale distributor of specialty food in the United States. Prior to that, he spent almost eight years at Sysco, most recently as Corporate Vice President of Field Transformation and Executive Vice President of the Boston Division. Prior to that, he was a Partner at the Lucas Group and Principal at the Parthenon Group. Whitney holds a BA from Tufts University and an MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College.

“I am excited to join an organization as respected as Siegel, with almost 100 years of history and reputation,” Whitney said. “I look forward to working closely with the Siegel team, Ken and Rotunda to engage with our customer and vendor partners to accelerate Siegel’s position as a leader in the industry.”

About Siegel Egg Co.

Founded in 1924, Siegel is a one of New England’s leading distributors of egg, dairy and bakery ingredients primarily serving commercial bakeries and food service institutions. The Company operates out of a single facility in Billerica, Mass., to distribute over 2,300 SKUs to customers in New England, Connecticut, New Jersey and New York. For more information, visit www.siegelegg.com.

About Rotunda Capital Partners

Rotunda Capital Partners is an operationally oriented private equity firm focused on transforming family-founder owned companies into dynamic, data-driven platforms able to achieve and manage significant growth. Since its founding in 2009, Rotunda has partnered with management teams to build great businesses within three primary sectors: value-added distribution, asset-light logistics and industrial, business and residential services. Rotunda strives to achieve replicable results by implementing its Rotunda Performance System to create strategic alignment, develop lean processes and create robust, data-driven infrastructures. For more information, visit www.rotundacapital.com.