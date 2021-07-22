Stop & Shop Recalling Private Brand Mini Blueberry Streusel and Corn Muffins

QUINCY, Mass. — Stop & Shop has recalled two of its private brand mini muffins after receiving notification from its supplier of potential for the products to be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes.

This recall affects select Stop & Shop stores in Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York (excluding New York City), and Rhode Island. The affected products are:

Store Brand Muffin Mini Blueberry Streusel, 12pk / 12oz, UPC 2 0 0 1 6 0 5 5 0 with Product Lot Code GBF1C



Store Brand G&G Mini Corn Muffins, 12pk / 12 oz, UPC 2 0 0 1 6 0 5 3 0 with Product Lot Code GBM1C

Customers who purchased these impacted products should not consume it, discard any unused portions, and bring their purchase receipt to a nearby store or call Customer Service at 1 (800) 767-7772 for a full refund.

