Sweets & Snacks Expo Canceled

The Sweets & Snacks Expo, originally scheduled for May 18-21, 2020, in Chicago, has been canceled.

We are extremely disappointed not to be able to offer the experience, inspiration, insights and connections so many in our community have come to rely on in association with the event, but the health and welfare of our community is our top priority. As restrictions and recommendations on mass gatherings continue to build in cities and states across the country, including those issued in the state of Illinois and in guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it became clear that cancellation of the show was the only path forward to protect the well-being of our community.

Thank you for your patience and understanding during these last few weeks as we have evaluated the right decision to make as the coronavirus situation developed. The cancellation is unavoidable due to a combination of factors including state and local stay-at-home orders and travel bans and restrictions from our member companies, retail partners and other attendee organizations. This has been a difficult business decision for our Board of Trustees and the team at the National Confectioners Association, and it is not the outcome any of us wanted. However, we all agree that our immediate focus needs to be on what matters the most to all of our exhibitors, retail partners and other attendees.

As part of our Sweet Insights Unwrapped series, we have a robust schedule of distance learning already in place for June, July and August and will look for ways to enhance those insights and bring even more value to our attendees and exhibitors. More information about these opportunities will be available soon.

In the meantime, we know you will have many questions about what the cancellation of the show means for your company specifically, and we have tried to address those questions in this resource. We are working through the specific details about how registration and booth fees will be refunded or applied as a credit to the 2021 show and will have more information for you very soon. We remain committed to transparency and will continue to update you with any relevant information as we work through the details of the cancellation with our partners, the city of Chicago, McCormick Place and others.

Please know how much we appreciate being part of this community. The cancellation of the Sweets & Snacks Expo is disappointing, but our enthusiasm for the confectionery and snack industries is stronger than ever thanks to the outpouring of support and encouragement we have had this month from exhibitors and retail customers alike. We know that with your engagement and support the 2021 Sweets & Snacks Expo (May 24-27 in Chicago) will be the best one yet.

Again, we wish to thank you for your support – not only during this time of crisis, but also over the past 23 years we have been working together to build the unique and special community that makes up the Sweets & Snacks Expo. Please feel free to reach out to our customer service team at (833) 336-3206. We are here to help. Remember – we are all in this together! Our collective resilience, grit and determination will get us through this trying time.

All the best,

John H. Downs, Jr.

President & CEO