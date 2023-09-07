Texture Maker brings Asian Desserts Trend to Europe with Chewco Baking Solutions

[Taipei] – Tapioca starch-based ingredient specialist Texture Maker is pleased to introduce Chewco, an enticing collection of baking mixes that brings the delightful flavors of Asian desserts to Europe’s B2B bakery market. The company will showcase these unique baking mixes alongside brand new KaaS services at the upcoming IBA Trade Show in Germany, inviting industry professionals to discover exciting products and explore potential collaborations.

Asian Flavors Trend in Bakery

Beyond K-Pop and mangas; Korean and Japanese cultures have also left their mark on the food industry, capturing the attention of Gen Z and millennials seeking unique and exciting snacks.

Throughout Europe, the appeal of Asian-inspired delicacies like bubble waffles, mochi ice cream, and taiyaki has soared. A key driver behind this trend is the ever-growing popularity of bubble tea shops, which are strategically incorporating dessert pairings to complement their beverages and make them stand out from the fierce competition. These desserts not only need to align with boba’s theme but also entice customers with distinct and captivating taste, hence the popular choice of Asian desserts.

The increasing demand for Asian treats extends beyond the restaurant segment, making significant strides in the retail industry. Mochi ice cream, in particular, has taken the frozen aisle of supermarkets by storm, and famous biscuits brands have been incorporating new eastern flavor choices like spicy mango, ube, matcha, or Thai tea to their popular products.

The widespread adoption of these Asian-inspired flavors in packaged snacks showcases the growing appeal and demand for unique taste experiences across Europe.

A Unique “Mochi” Texture

Enter Chewco, a brand of Texture Maker, offering an exceptional range of baking mixes that harness a one-of-a-kind stretchy and squishy texture. Mochi waffles, mochi donuts, mochi bread, and mochi puffs are just some of the delicious options available with Chewco mixes.

The term “mochi” refers to a Japanese dessert made from pounded glutinous rice. When something is described as “mochi-mochi,” it embodies a soft, elastic, and slightly squishy quality, reminiscent of the rice cake. Chewco achieves this unique texture by incorporating different types of tapioca starches into its baking mixes, the very same ingredient that lends boba pearls their chewiness.

By introducing a chewy texture and new flavors to familiar products, such as waffles and donuts, Chewco’s mixes satisfy the needs of consumers who are seeking comfort through indulgent treats while looking to try something different.

Rheon Machines x Chewco Mixes

Engineered for efficiency and convenience, these versatile mixes allow streamlining in-store operations and are a great solution for franchises striving to uphold consistent texture and quality across all their outlets.

Chewco mixes also offer freeze-stability and are designed to meet mass-production requirements, which makes them an ideal choice for industrial bakery production. To further demonstrate this application, we teamed up with food machinery leader Rheon to craft three original recipes using our Dessert Bite Mix with their line of filling machines.

Choco-Berry Mochi Trio with Rheon KN135: three layers of dessert heaven: chocolate cake, mochi, and strawberry jam.

Mango Mochi Bread with Rheon AN551: a mochi-filled soft bread with a rich mango flavor, that looks just like the fruit!

Cheese Mochi Bite with Rheon KN500: delicious mini pastries filled with a combination of cream cheese and mochi, and topped with crispy parmesan.

These creations will be showcased during the highly anticipated iba trade fair, offering attendees an exclusive glimpse into the many possibilities of combining Chewco mixes with different types of food processing machinery.

Belgium Production of Frozen Mochi Donuts

Addressing the growing demand for mochi donuts from establishments facing resource and space constraints for on-site frying, Chewco has partnered with Belgium pastry and confectionery manufacturer Cuppersun to introduce frozen mochi donut solutions in Europe.

Cuppersun, which ispart of a group known for its frangipane tartelettes and organic candies, recognized an opportunity to expand its production capacity and enter a new market, and ventured into mochi donut production.

The factory, located near Brussels, now produces frozen mochi donuts using Chewco’s Vegan Mochi Donut Mix. The donuts are distributed throughout Europe, to coffee shops, donut outlets, and baking product wholesalers.

Innovative KaaS Solutions with AR

Chewco’s commitment to customer satisfaction extends beyond product quality. The brand offers step-by-step recipe guidance and business consultancy services, ensuring customers maximize the potential of their baking mixes.

In a significant development, Chewco will introduce an innovative Augmented Reality (AR) professional baking training platform at the upcoming IBA trade show, aimed at enhancing customer experience and support.

Chewco will be at the iba Trade Fair from October 22nd to 26th, at Booth B4.215.

About Us

Chewco is a brand of Texture Maker.

Texture Maker Co., Ltd is a designer of innovative baking and beverage ingredients with 20 years of experience. Providing tailor-made services, including supply chain coordination, research and development, marketing consulting, and technical support, we help turn your ideas into best-sellers.

Cutting-edge equipment – Quality is everything. Our products are tested by high-end precision instruments such as texture analyzers and the Brabender® Micro Visco-Amylo-Graph® graph which ensures the purity and consistency of our blends.

Strong R&D capability – Our team of dedicated food scientists is continuously testing recipes with innovative ingredients to bring new products to the market each season and often collaborates with researchers to contribute to the food science literature and stay updated on the latest findings.

Reliable production – With four manufacturing lines and a factory area of 3,000 square meters, Texture Maker achieves a daily production capacity of 10 tons. Our safety certifications are continually updated, and we have ISO22000, HACCP, FSSC 22000, and HALAL certifications.