The Cronut Took New York By Storm, Here’s Why People Still Line Up to Try One Six Years Later

Herrine: This is the Cronut, one of New York City’s most legendary desserts. This hands down might be one of the best things I’ve ever eaten in my life. The doughnut-croissant hybrid was created by world-renowned pastry chef Dominique Ansel in 2013. Now if you aren’t familiar with Chef Dominique’s desserts he is famous for his frozen s’mores, his watermelon soft serve, his cookie shots, his DKA, but really the famous one is the Cronut. We’re here at 7:00 a.m. to get in front of the line so we can get a head start. The Cronuts are extremely limited in quantity and very very popular and I want to see what all the hype is about. Let’s go!

Dominique Ansel: So, when I first launched the Cronut, it was in 2013 for Mother’s Day in May.

Herrine: The team at Dominique Ansel Bakery wanted to create a doughnut-shaped dessert for the occasion but didn’t have any recipes for doughnuts so chef Ansel made a laminated dough, similar to a croissant, to fit the bill. It took him over two months to perfect his Cronut recipe. A food reporter from Grub Street tried the pastry by chance and it went viral. People started lining up outside the next day and traffic to the bakery’s website went up 300%. It’s been six years now and the Cronut obsession still isn’t over.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Business Insider