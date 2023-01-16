The Perfect Purée of Napa Valley Introduces New Lime Zest

Napa, California — The Perfect Purée of Napa Valley, the leading U.S. producer of premium fruit purées for culinary and beverage professionals, introduces Lime Zest, joining Lemon Zest and Orange Zest to round out The Perfect Purée’s family of zests. Sales open Jan. 6 via the online shop and foodservice distributors.

The first opportunity for industry professionals to sample Lime Zest will be at the 2023 Winter Fancy Food Show, Jan. 15-17 in Las Vegas, where The Perfect Purée will also be celebrating the start of its 35th year. Zesting fruit by hand can be a labor-intensive process (not to mention hard on the knuckles!) which is why Orange Zest and Lemon Zest are especially revered by bakers who rely heavily on zests. With the addition of Lime Zest, The Perfect Purée encompasses 41 products that help busy chefs maintain quality and consistency and save time in the kitchen. Their zests have crossed into the bar as well, adding a special zing to craft cocktails and zero-proof creations

Lime Zest brings texture, mouthfeel and natural lime flavor from oil found in the rind to desserts, sauces and more. In cocktails, it lends more intense lime flavor than juice. The Perfect Purée of Napa Valley Co-President and Chief Marketing Officer Michele Lex says its creation was the logical next step in the company’s collection of zests.

“Lime Zest will be a valuable time-saver without compromising flavor,” Lex says. “Lime Zest has been requested by our end users for many years and we are happy to finally make it for them. The flavor will help us broaden our ability to provide premium and convenient flavor for culinary and beverage innovation at thousands of establishments nationwide.”

Bakers will love Lime Zest in recipes such as Key Lime Bars; Lime Shortbread Cookies; and Milk Chocolate Almond & Lime Cookies from Toni Roberts, pastry chef at the Ritz-Carlton Chicago.

Mix it in cocktails such as A Votre Sante from Manny Hinojosa, global brand ambassador for Tequila Cazadores, or Cucumber Lime Martini from De’Qustay Johnson of Mobile Bar ATL.

Versatile Lime Zest adds spark to savory dishes such as Cilantro Lime Rice by Chef Vlad Brianstev and Lime Zest Marinated Chicken Kaarage (Japanese “Popcorn” Chicken).

NEW Lime Zest (35 oz.)joins The Perfect Purée’s all-time favorite pantry staples Orange Zest and Lemon Zest in completing The Perfect Purée’s zest collection. Like Lemon Zest and Orange Zest, it’s an aromatic icon especially revered by bakers for its true-to-fruit color and flavor and time-saving convenience. Lime Zest is created by finely mincing the outer peel of fresh premium limes (no pith!) with 50 percent vegan sugar. Crafted to enhance flavor, it adds a punchy tang to desserts like key lime pie or cocktails with lime juice. It also brings vibrant color and flavor to savory recipes. Manufactured in the U.S., Orthodox Union Kosher-Certified, non-GMO, gluten-free and vegan.

Ingredients: chopped lime peels, cane sugar, natural lime flavor.

How to Buy: Order 35-oz. jars and cases of six directly from the online store. Foodservice professionals and manufacturers can also purchase cases from The Perfect Purée’s network of foodservice distributors throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico. Request distributor information here.

Complimentary samples are always available to qualified foodservice professionals.

About The Perfect Purée of Napa Valley

For 35 years, The Perfect Purée of Napa Valley has indulged the culinary passion of chefs, mixologists and food enthusiasts with products that provide ultimate fresh fruit flavor minus the peeling, dicing and simmering required for making purées from scratch. The company’s line-up of fruit purées, specialties and blends features 41 on-trend premium flavors ranging from pantry staples Red Raspberry, Strawberry and Banana to the tropical Lychee, Passion Fruit and Pink Guava. The fruits are harvested at peak ripeness, puréed and packed frozen to maintain optimal freshness, flavor and color no matter what the season. As the leading U.S. producer of premium fruit purées with foodservice distribution throughout the U.S., Canada and Mexico, The Perfect Purée of Napa Valley is revered in restaurants, hotels, bars, bakeries and catering kitchens for the just-picked taste and unmatched consistency of its products.

All flavors can be frozen for up to 24 months from date of manufacture. When thawed, the purées, concentrates and specialties last 7-10 days in the refrigerator, and blends for 21 days.

For more information, visit www.perfectpuree.com or follow on Instagram or Facebook @theperfectpuree.