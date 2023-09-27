The Perfect Purée of Napa Valley Introduces New Sweet Ginger

Napa, California — The Perfect Purée of Napa Valley, the leading U.S. producer of premium fresh purées for culinary and beverage professionals, introduces Sweet Ginger, a sweet and spicy balance of ginger and vegan cane sugar with a warm, tantalizing aroma. Sweet Ginger is a reimagined version of The Perfect Purée’s classic Sweet Ginger. Now more flavorful than ever with a pourable consistency, it’s ideal in cocktails, confections, and savory creations.

Sweet Ginger is vegan, gluten-free and certified by the Non-GMO Project, America’s gold standard for transparent, natural food. Find it starting Sept. 25 via The Perfect Purée’s online store and its network of foodservice distributors throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico.

“Ginger is an enduringly popular flavor, one that has endless applications in all menu parts,” says The Perfect Purée of Napa Valley President and Chief Marketing Officer Michele Lex. “Sweet Ginger elevates the familiar classic in a surprising and intensely flavorful blend.”

Whereas The Perfect Purée’s classic Ginger had a more zest-like consistency, Sweet Ginger pours like a purée so it’s more versatile.“It’s destined to be a new staple and a creative springboard for pastry, culinary and — more than ever — beverage professionals,” Lex says. “We want all of our flavors to make it easy for busy kitchen professionals to use in a variety of recipes.”

Sweet Ginger Inspiration

In one simple step,Sweet Ginger will make the classic espresso martini more memorable this holiday season. Try the sweet, peppery and delightfully aromatic Espresso Ginger Martini from Tequila Cazadores Global Brand Ambassador Manny Hinojosa.

Confectioners will love how Sweet Ginger pairswith chocolate. California chocolatier Katryana Zide layers Sweet Ginger and lime marshmallow over dark rum ganache in her Dark & Stormy Chocolates.

Ginger has cross-cultural appeal in global recipes. Sweet Ginger’s unique mellow heat brings an extra layer of flavor to Peng Looi’s Tau Foo Fah (Malaysian Soybean Pudding) for Brooklyn and the Butcher.

Sweet Ginger Beurre Blanc expertly upgrades fish, chicken and sausage. Chef André Cardé combines Sweet Ginger with butter, white wine, shallots, and vinegar to serve with andouille sausage and seared salmon.

How to Purchase: Order 35-oz. jars and cases of six directly from the online store. Foodservice professionals and manufacturers can also purchase from The Perfect Purée’s network of foodservice distributors throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico. Request distributor information here.

About The Perfect Purée of Napa Valley

For over 35 years, The Perfect Purée of Napa Valley has indulged the culinary passion of chefs, mixologists and food enthusiasts with products that provide ultimate fresh fruit flavor minus the peeling, dicing and simmering required for making purées from scratch. The company’s line-up of fruit purées, specialties and blends features 41 on-trend premium flavors ranging from pantry staples Red Raspberry, Strawberry and Banana to the tropical Lychee, Passion Fruit and Pink Guava. The fruits are harvested at peak ripeness, puréed, and packed frozen to maintain optimal freshness, flavor and color no matter what the season. As the leading U.S. producer of premium fruit purées with foodservice distribution throughout the U.S., Canada and Mexico, The Perfect Purée of Napa Valley is revered in restaurants, hotels, bars, bakeries and catering kitchens for the just-picked taste and unmatched consistency of its products.

All flavors can be frozen for up to 24 months from date of manufacture. When thawed, the purées, concentrates and specialties last 7-10 days in the refrigerator, and blends for 21 days.

For more information, visit www.perfectpuree.com or follow on Instagram or Facebook @theperfectpuree.