Shamrock Foods Company’s Growth in Western U.S. Continues With Acquisition of Valley Distributing of Montana

PHOENIX – Shamrock Foods, the largest family-held foodservice distributor in the western United States, announced today it has acquired Valley Distributing of Montana (Valley) in Billings. With Shamrock Foods serving the state since 2020, the acquisition demonstrates the company’s dedication to being Montana’s go-to restaurant and foodservice industry partner through its expansive product portfolio, best-in-class service and trusted expertise.

“Throughout Shamrock’s 100-year history, our success is built on our absolute commitment to taking care of our customers and making it easy for them to do business with us,” said Kent McClelland, Shamrock Foods Company Chairman and CEO. “Valley strengthens our ability to serve our Montana customers and expands our footprint in the West.”

With this acquisition, Shamrock’s customer base benefits from a Montana-based warehouse with room for expansion. Shamrock will build upon its local team, led by Montana native, Warren Helmer, in welcoming Valley’s employees into the Shamrock family of associates.

Shamrock also serves the state with its Shamrock Foodservice Warehouse retail store located in Billings, which provides access to high-quality foodservice products to restaurant operators and the general public with no membership fees.

Established over 100 years ago, innovation and a people-focused culture are at the heart of Shamrock Foods Company’s success. The family-owned and -operated company attributes its longevity to an unwavering commitment to growing the best people, products, and services. Valley’s dedication to delivering the highest levels of service perfectly aligns with Shamrock Foods’ promise of going beyond delivery.

Shamrock Foods offers a comprehensive portfolio of products, including national and exclusive brands, with an extensive product line featuring its own custom-cut meat and seafood, fresh produce and dairy, as well as dry and frozen groceries, beverages, equipment and supplies. Shamrock Foods serves a variety of establishments throughout the western United States, including independent restaurants, national accounts, healthcare and more.

About Shamrock Foods Company: Shamrock Foods Company specializes in the manufacturing and distribution of quality food and food-related products through its family of companies including Shamrock Foods – the largest independent foodservice company in the West and top five in the United States, and Shamrock Farms – one of the largest family-owned and operated dairies nationwide. Founded in 1922 with 20 cows, a truck and a dream, Shamrock has grown into a national leader serving customers coast to coast. Four generations later, Shamrock Foods Company is still family-owned and remains committed to The Shamrock Way: treating associates as family and customers and suppliers as friends. For more information, visit shamrockfoods.com.