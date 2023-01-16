Duda Farm Fresh Foods Announces Mark Bassetti as New President

OVIEDO, Florida – Duda Farm Fresh Foods, a wholly owned subsidiary of DUDA and a leading grower of fresh vegetables and citrus, announces Mark Bassetti, former Chief Operating Officer and Senior Vice President of Duda Farm Fresh Foods, as the subsidiary’s new president.

“Mark brings 31 years of experience to the role and is incredibly qualified, with both industry knowledge and the leadership traits necessary to lead Duda Farm Fresh Foods successfully,” says Barton Weeks, DUDA’s Chief Operating Officer. “Because of the unique demands of the fresh produce business and our business model, Mark was determined to be the most qualified candidate to fill this position. I am pleased that Mark emerged as the right candidate for the job.”

Bassetti’s promotion follows the appointment of Samuel “Sammy” Duda as the new CEO of DUDA, the parent company of Duda Farm Fresh Foods. Sammy previously served as the President of Duda Farm Fresh Foods before being selected as CEO-elect by the DUDA Board of Directors in June 2022 as part of a succession process to prepare for the December retirement of former CEO David J. Duda.

Sammy’s appointment to CEO-elect led to a leadership transition period from June through January for the role of CEO and began an internal and external search for suitable candidates to fill Sammy’s previous subsidiary leadership role. According to Weeks, who served as the interim leader for Duda Farm Fresh Foods and guided the search for suitable candidates, Mark’s selection followed serious deliberation and consideration of several options and multiple candidates.

“I am equally humbled and excited to step into this role. I look forward to the opportunity to lead Duda Farm Fresh Foods and, working with my colleagues, continue our mission of delivering quality farm fresh products to consumers and their families across the country,” says Bassetti, who officially began his new role on January 1, 2023. As CEO, Sammy is looking forward to working with Mark along with the rest of DUDA’s subsidiary leaders. “I look forward to leading a well-rounded company built on teamwork, trust, and humility,” he says. “Together, we can each play our part in continuing the legacy of success at DUDA.”

# # #

About Duda Farm Fresh Foods

For nearly 100 years, Duda Farm Fresh Foods has been a leading grower, shipper, processor, and marketer of fresh vegetables and citrus. Known for their superior celery, the company has expanded their facilities over the years to accommodate recent developments such as celery juicing and other health and wellness trends in order to provide consumers with the freshest celery possible. With primary locations in Florida, California, Arizona, Georgia, and Michigan, Duda Farm Fresh Foods carries a commitment to innovation and sustainability and believes in growing a healthy future for generations to come. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of A. Duda & Sons, Inc., a family-owned, diversified land company headquartered in Oviedo, Fla. For more information, please visit www.dudafresh.com.