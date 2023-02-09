Top 10 Bakery Ingredient Suppliers Worldwide in 2023 | By IMARC Group

Bakery ingredients represent the products intended to maintain and enhance the aroma, taste, freshness, and shelf-life of baked food products. They include colors, blends, flavors, fats, emulsifiers, and shortenings. Bakery ingredients are widely used in the preparation of confectionery products, such as cakes, cookies, tarts, bread, pies, pastries, donuts, and pizza. They assist in enhancing the nutritional level, improving the shelf life, maintaining the taste and freshness, and increasing the protein content of baked products. As a result, bakery ingredients find widespread applications in the food processing industry.



Bakery Ingredients Industry Growth Analysis:

The escalating demand for convenient, ready-to-eat (RTE) food products, owing to the emerging trend of urbanization, hectic schedules, and the altering dietary patterns, are among the primary factors driving the bakery ingredients market. Besides this, the growing popularity of corporate parties, weddings, and other celebrations has boosted the serving of cakes, muffins, and pastries at such gatherings, which is further augmenting the market growth.

Moreover, the introduction of healthy, low trans-fat bakery ingredients by the leading companies, including Associated British Foods Plc, Cargill, IFFCO Ingredients Solution, Ingredion Incorporated, Kerry Group, Lesaffre, etc., on account of the increasing prevalence of obesity and diabetes and the rising fitness-related concerns among the masses, is also catalyzing the global market.

