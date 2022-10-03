Toufayan Family Continues Tradition of Giving Back for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

RIDGEFIELD, N.J. — Toufayan Bakeries, one of the largest family run bakeries in the US, is supporting local communities again this October by donating a portion of proceeds from 300,000 specially marked pink packages on two of their top-selling products to fund Breast Cancer research initiatives.

“Part of our culture at Toufayan is giving back,” said Karen Toufayan, VP of marketing and sales for Toufayan. Each year we choose initiatives that are close to our hearts and the hearts of our employees. Everyone knows someone impacted by a breast cancer diagnosis, so choosing to continue to support those fighting breast cancer and the survivors, research and education was an easy decision.”

You can help support Toufayan’s mission by looking for specially marked packages of Toufayan Original Pita and Wraps featuring pink trim and the breast cancer awareness ribbon in grocery stores through the month of October, and Toufayan’s Amazon Store.

About Toufayan Bakeries

Since 1926, families have been relyin’ on the fresh taste of Toufayan. Toufayan is one of the oldest and largest privately held specialty bread bakeries in the US. For almost 100 years, the Toufayan family has been baking fresh lines of pitas, flatbreads, bagels, wraps, lavash, and breadsticks. Based in Ridgefield, N.J. with bakeries in Orlando and Plant City, Florida, the third generation of Toufayans oversees the entire process from ingredient sourcing and production to distribution. While trends come and go, high quality, fresh and authentic products are always in demand. The Toufayan family is committed to quality you can taste. Find Toufayan at www.toufayan.com.