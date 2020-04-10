Toufayan Bakeries Supports Local Communities During Covid-19 Pandemic

Ridgefield, N.J. – Toufayan Bakeries, one of the oldest family run bakeries in the US, is supporting their employees and communities during this challenging time.

The Toufayan family continues to come to work each day to fill in for employees not able to come to work to perform what is truly an essential business, making sure American families can put bread on their tables. With a bakery in New Jersey just 2 miles from NYC, and two bakeries in Florida, the Toufayans take pride in helping dedicated employees to bake and ship the bread but also by increasing everyone’s pay.

In addition to enhanced pay for front line employees, the Toufayans are making meaningful donations to the organizations doing the hard work of supporting families hit hardest. Hundreds of cases of product have been sent in the last few weeks to food banks and hospitals in Paterson, NJ, New York, and Massachusetts. And Toufayan is donating to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida and nourish.NJ with a $200,000 donation to support their increasingly difficult task of feeding families in need during this time.

“For generations the Toufayan family has prided itself on giving back,” said Karen Toufayan, VP of marketing and sales for Toufayan. “The communities where we operate are like our extended families, and it’s never been more important to support them than during these uncertain times.”

