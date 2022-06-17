Twenty-Two Bakeries to Add to Your 2022 Bucket List

Janet Ricciuto, Yelp Bakery June 17, 2022

Have a birthday to celebrate? Hungry on the way to work? Just want to treat yourself? There is always an occasion to pick up something fresh and delicious from the local bakery. That’s why we pulled data to find the top twenty-two bakeries in the United States and Canada. Be sure to bookmark them on Yelp for future indulging!

Methodology: This is an all-time list of the Top Bakeries in the United States and Canada according to Yelp. We identified businesses in the bakeries category on Yelp, then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews.

United States

#1 Izola – San Diego, CA

I love that Izola is a community-driven bakery that focuses on amplifying the voices of the marginalized! The owners, Jenny and Jeffrey, are kind and generous individuals who have a dream of bringing delicious fresh bread and croissants to the masses.

HELENA Q. ON YELP

