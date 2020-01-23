U.S. Retail Packaged Bread Market to hit $ 24B by 2026, Says Global Market Insights, Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware – U.S. Retail Packaged Bread Market value is projected to cross USD 24 billion by 2026, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. Rising feed grain production and consumption, coupled with developing retail chains are driving the market share.

Fresh bread segment dominated with over 80% market share over the study timeframe. This can be credited to the rising preference of consumers to opt for freshly baked products for their daily meals. These breads are usually baked within a day and have a limited shelf life to be used as an edible food item. The improved calcium & vitamin content along with lower prices than frozen variants will further boost the U.S. market share over the study timeframe.

The inorganic bread segment comprises all types of conventional bread. The segment will showcase a growth rate of around 1.5% over the projected time period. Lower price of the bread coupled with easier availability across a wide network of stores and supermarkets will further drive the U.S. market demand. Additionally, the availability of multiple bakers and companies offering inorganic bread with multiple sizes and weight options will further expand the market size.

Breadsticks segment will account for around 15% share in the U.S. retail packaged bread market over the study period. These products are usually crispy and are served with soup. These products are usually available in different flavors and variants, thereby making them popular among consumers in the U.S. Industry players are focusing on improving their business share by launching new products to increase their market share. For instance, in March 2018, Ellio’s Pizza announced the launch of a new range of breadsticks made without the use of any artificial preservatives, thereby making them ideal for both adults and kids.

Supermarkets & hypermarkets will grow with around 2.5% CAGR owing to the convenience offered to consumers for easier shopping of multiple products. Moreover, these markets usually store products of multiple brands with different price ranges and offer variants that are targeted toward diverse customers. Occasional offers and schemes play a significant role in attracting consumers toward these stores, thereby enhancing the U.S. retail packaged bread business share over the study period.

Northwest U.S. retail packaged bread market accounted for a respectable share more than 20% over the study timeframe. Moreover, the region is expected to showcase a healthy growth over the study period. Industry players across the region are investing in innovations and new bread making techniques for improving nutrition content and cater to a wide customer base. For instance, SEYLOU is engaged with local farmers for producing organic breads with 100 percent whole grains.

Major supermarket & hypermarket business chains are investing in diversified strategies for expanding their business operations. For instance, Walmart announced the launch of its strategy that was aimed at customers making their orders online while traveling to their nearest supermarkets to receive their products.

