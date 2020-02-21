Wholesale Bakery Supplying Hundreds of Bay Area Eateries to Close

Wholesale bakery Bakers of Paris, which supplies hundreds of clients around San Francisco and the greater Bay Area, is closing down. In a letter to customers, owners Lionel Robbe-Jedeau and Gilles Wicker said that the bakery’s last day will be Friday, March 20.

Founded in 1981, Bakers of Paris has been open for nearly 40 years. It first opened at 360 Swift Avenue in South San Francisco before moving to 99 Park Lane in Brisbane in 1997. Each night, it bakes thousands of pastries and loaves of French bread for early-morning delivery to its 330 Bay Area clients, which include restaurants, grocery stores, coffee shops, hotels and corner stores.

Robbe-Jedeau and Wicker once owned three retail stores in San Francisco, on Haight, 24th and Taraval streets. But after closing them to refocus on their wholesale business, they’ve been hit with a sizable rent hike on the original Brisbane bakery.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Hoodline