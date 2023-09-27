Wilton Inspires Bakers this Autumn with their New Line of Eerie Halloween Products

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Fall is upon us and with Halloween just around the corner, Wilton – the leader in baking and decorating, is helping Halloween lovers create spooky, unique and delicious sweets with their fan favorite Halloween collection and new, trending products. Wilton is introducing four new items to complement seasonal staples that include holiday bakeware and tools, decorating kits, Candy Melts, icing, sprinkles, and edible decorations. Whether you are hosting a Halloween party, baking for friends or family or just want to get creative in the kitchen, Wilton provides no frights, just delights this Halloween.

NEW 2023 Halloween Products:

NEW! Vampire Decorating Kit: this bloody good vampire-inspired decorating kit has everything needed to make the perfect vampire cupcake. Set includes fondant hair, red vein candy eyeballs, fondant mouth and royal icing teeth. SRP: $6.99 and available at Meijer and HEB.

NEW! Skull Sprinkles: this new sprinkle set comes packaged in a skull-shaped container filled with orange, black and white sprinkles as well as edible eyeballs, tombstones and bones. SRP $5.99 and available at Mills Farm & Fleet.

NEW! Tall Halloween Sprinkles: this new sprinkles mix is the perfect accent to any Halloween treats and features black and white sprinkles alongside medium nonpareils and edible metallic knives and skulls shapes. SRP: $5.49 and available at HEB, Meijer and Wilton.com.

NEW! Shimmer Pumpkin Icing Decorations: Wilton is adding to its extensive line up of edible icing decorations with a 12-count package of shimmer pumpkins perfect to add finishing touches to cakes, cupcakes or cookies. SRP: $ 6.49 and available at Meijer, HEB, Wilton.com.

Returning Favorites Include:

Wilton’s Day of the Dead Collection: This line includes bakeware and decorations featuring whimsical iconography and designs perfect for celebrating the Day of the Dead.

Day of the Dead Gummy Sugar Skull Icing Decorations, SRP: $6.49

Day of the Dead Cupcake Liners, SRP: 24 CT $1.99

Day of the Dead Cookie Cutter Set, SRP: 3 PC $3.99

Day of the Dead Cupcake Decorating Kit, SRP: $5.99

Day of the Dead Treat Bags, various designs, SRP: $2.79 – $2.99

Wilton Halloween Sprinkles Assortments: Add fun to your monstrously spooky desserts this Halloween with Wilton’s assortment of sprinkes. From their Eyeballs Sprinkles Mix to sanding sugars and everything in between, Wilton has all you need to top your favorite treats this Halloween. SRP: $4.99-5.49

Wilton Halloween Royal Icing Decorations: Wilton’s assortment of Halloween-themed icing decorations add a festive touch to cupcakes, cookies, candies and cakes. From cute ghosts holding candy corns to gory knives and cleavers or severed fingers, Wilton has everything to make your Halloween sweets a bit more scary this year. SRP: $6.49

Wilton Skull Cake Pan: One of our most eerie-sistible Halloween cake pans, this skull-shaped pan is perfect for your next Halloween party. Features a premium non-stick surface for easy release and clean up. Best of all, the eyes, nose and mouth are already cut out and can be filled with candy, eyeball decorations, gummy worms or icing. SRP: $11.99

Wilton Halloween Themed Cookie Cutters and Tools: Tricks are fun, but treats are easily the best part of Halloween! Wilton has you covered with their large variety of Halloween-shaped cookie cutters as well as tools including their ghost and pumpkin spatulas as well as pumpkin and bat-shaped turners. SRP: $1.29 – $11.99

Wilton’s line-up of Halloween products is available at retailers nationwide and on Wilton.com. To learn more about new products or to find baking and decorating inspiration, visit www.wilton.com or follow Wilton on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and TikTok.

About Wilton Brands

We inspire the joy of creativity in everyone, everywhere, every day. Since 1929, Wilton has been helping home bakers and cake decorators all over the world create sweet treats and beautiful desserts by giving them the tools to make it fun and easy. Wilton is a global leader in cake decorating, candy making, bakeware, and party products. Wilton is passionate about bringing the love of baking and decorating to everyone. Learn more at www.wilton.com.