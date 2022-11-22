Unifiller Systems Inc. is pleased to introduce the launch of the Electro-Mate Decorating System

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA – Unifiller Systems Inc., a global leader in portioning equipment and a subsidiary of the Linxis Group of Companies, is pleased to introduce the launch of the Electro-Mate: an automated cake shell border decorating system intended to help bakeries with growing production volumes boost productivity.

The Electro-Mate is compatible with the Deco-Mate, making it the perfect addition for Unifiller customers who wish to expand the Deco-Mate’s applications or for an intuitive interface to simplify operator use. Its onboard computer enables operators to fine-tune settings and save recipes, allowing for faster machine setup, consistent results, and minimal training.

Sonia Bal, Director of Marketing at Unifiller Systems, says, “Deco-Mate with Electro-Mate automates the shell bordering of round and sheet cakes for easier application, without injury or strain to the worker. Automated equipment, especially machines designed specifically with ergonomics in mind, are an excellent solution for protecting businesses from LABOR SHORTAGES that result from employees working in discomfort and sustaining injuries, if not burnout. The Decomate with Electromate automates the process of applying borders to cakes by eliminating the need to repeatedly squeeze a pastry bag.”

With the Electro-Mate, bakeries can significantly save time, reduce waste, and minimize the risk of employee injuries while boosting cake decorating productivity. For more information visit http://www.unifiller.com.

Unifiller, a subsidiary of the Linxis Group, is a global leader in specialized equipment for the food, bakery, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics industries. The group consists of leading companies focusing on mixing technologies, ingredient dosing systems and automated portioning systems. Through its various subsidiaries, the Group employs approximately 800 people worldwide. With 5 global offices and a dealer network of 80 dealers, Unifiller equipment can be found at the production plants of some of the world’s most well-known brands. Inquire today for a no-obligation consultation.