Wise Sons Seeded Braided Challah is now available in Boise, Idaho, Fresno and all Northern California Whole Foods locations

San Francisco, CA — Wise Sons is excited to announce the expansion of their CPG program with seeded challah now available at all NorCal Whole Foods.

If you are from the San Francisco Bay Area, you are likely familiar with Wise Sons Jewish Delicatessen (www.wisesonsdeli.com). From their amazing bagels to fresh baked breads and high quality deli meats, the team has a passion for offering the best quality products.

“Wise Sons offers a level of quality and taste that are unparalleled. I’ve worked in the food and beverage space for over 20 years and am proud to see our items available at multiple Whole Foods locations. Be it for a snack or observance of Shabbat, we look forward to supporting a greater geographical footprint through this partnership” shared Jerome Dees Jr, the VP of Sales.

