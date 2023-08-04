Versant Funding Completes $4.8MM Non-Recourse Factoring Transaction for Commercial Bakery

Versant Funding funded a $4.8 million non-recourse factoring transaction for a commercial bakery that serves major grocery chains.

The client is a closely held business that has the opportunity to expand by selling its products to additional supermarkets; however, many of these potential new customers may pay their invoices slowly, negatively impacting the cash flow of the business. This is a problem Versant’s factoring offering can solve by advancing cash against invoices.

