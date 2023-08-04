Danone Sales Gain as Yogurt Maker Vows to Boost Volumes

Dasha Afanasieva, Reuters Dairy August 4, 2023

Danone SA reported faster-than-expected revenue growth as price hikes compensated for a drop in the volume of products sold.

Sales rose 6.4% on a like-for-like basis in the second quarter, the French yogurt maker said Wednesday. Analysts expected an increase of 5.7%. The water business grew the fastest out of its three divisions, led by brands such as Evian.

The company said it expects full-year revenue growth in the upper end of its range of 4% to 6% as volumes improve throughout the year. Analysts are forecasting 5.9% growth.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Reuters

