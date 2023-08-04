Prairie Farms Cheeses Earn Top Finishes by American Cheese Society

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Two Prairie Farms cheese plants were among the top winners of the American Cheese Society Judging and Competition, the largest event of its kind for American-made cheeses. Awards for the 40th anniversary of the competition were announced on July, 19th at the Annual American Cheese Society Conference in Des Moines, IA. This year’s competition featured cheeses from nearly 200 companies with over 1,400 entries competing in 120 categories and tested by an esteemed panel of 30 judges.

After the votes were tallied, Prairie Farms’ Luana Cheese Plant in Luana, IA., came away with a pair of winners for ACS judges in the LowFat/Low Salt Cheeses and American Made/International Style categories which included:

JR: Light/Lite and Reduced Fat Cheeses: o 1st Place: Prairie Farms Neufchatel

DE: Emmental-Style with Eye Formation (Swiss, Baby Swiss, Block, Wheels) – made from cow’s milk: 3 rd Place: Prairie Farms Swiss Cheese



In the Blue Mold Cheeses Category, the Caves of Faribault plant in Faribault, Minnesota, received a bronze finish with this delicious creation:

FC: Rindless Blue-Veined – made from cow’s milk: 3rd Place: AmaGorg® Gorgonzola Cheese.



“We are honored to be a part of the ACS community and humbled in receiving Awards from such an accomplished peer group,” said Mike Christenson, Vice President of Sales for Prairie Farms’ Cheese Division. “None of which would be possible without our farmers continually providing the highest quality milk, allowing our cheesemakers to consistently produce high quality cheeses. We are so proud of our teams for their continued dedication to crafting award-winning cheeses.”

About ACS: ACS is the leading organization supporting the understanding, appreciation, and promotion of artisan, farmstead, and specialty cheeses produced in the Americas. At more than 2,600 members strong, ACS provides advocacy, education, business development, and networking opportunities for cheesemakers, retailers, enthusiasts, and extended industry. ACS strives to continually raise the quality and availability of cheese in the Americas. Since its founding in 1983, ACS proudly hosts the foremost annual educational conference and world-renowned cheese judging and competition in North America. ACS is a 501(c)6 nonprofit association headquartered in Denver, CO. To learn more about ACS, please visit www.cheesesociety.org or contact 720328-2788.

Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc. is one of the largest and most successful dairy cooperatives operating in the Midwest and the South. Elements of the cooperative include more than 600 farm families, 7,000 associates, 50 manufacturing plants, over 100 distribution facilities, and annual sales of over $4.2 billion. Prairie Farms is a nationally recognized leader in the dairy industry known for setting the standard for milk flavor innovations and producing award-winning milk, cheese, and cultured dairy products. With headquarters in Edwardsville, Ill., the Prairie Farms distribution footprint covers over 30 percent of the United States; products are available in grocery chains, mass merchandiser stores, club stores, convenience stores, dollar stores, drug stores, schools, foodservice outlets, and warehouse distribution centers. For more information about Prairie Farms Dairy, visit www.prairiefarms.com.