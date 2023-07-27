Point Reyes Shines at 40th Annual American Cheese Society Judging and Competition

[Point Reyes, CA]— Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Company took home four awards at the 40th annual American Cheese Society’s Annual Judging & Competition in Des Moines, IA. Awards are given to cheeses and cultured dairy products which have achieved technical excellence and exhibit the highest aesthetic qualities.

PRFC’s TomaProvence earned 1st Place in American Originals with Flavor Added and CA Coastal Blue achieved 1st place for Farmstead Cheeses aged 60 days+. The company’s flagship, Original Blue, took the 2nd Place award for Rindless Blue-Veined Cheese and anchor of the product line’s library collection, Aged Gouda, was awarded a 2nd Place ribbon for Dutch Style Cheese, aged 10 months or more.

“We are so proud that in its 23rd year, Original Blue continues to be recognized and awarded for the delicious iconic cheese that it is. We use our own raw milk within 20 hours of milking which is why we have such a distinct, high quality, fresh and sweet-milk flavor profile,” said Kuba Hemmerling, Head Cheese Maker and VP of Operations of Point Reyes Farmstead.

Lynn Giacomini Stray, COO, commented “It’s an incredible honor that TomaProvence and Coastal Blue earned first in their categories while Aged Gouda and Original Blue both continue to receive such high honors. We were in great company with so many entries this year; I’m especially looking forward to sharing the wins with the incredible team of cheese makers on our production team.”

The American Cheese Society Judging & Competition, is the largest judging and competition of its kind for American-made cheeses. The 2023 event had 1,454 products entered from 195 different companies.

About Point Reyes Cheese Farmstead Cheese Company:

In 1959, Bob and Dean Giacomini established their successful dairy farm just north of Point Reyes Station in Marin County, CA. In 2000, together with their daughters, the family began making hand-crafted cheese on the farm with milk from their own herd of Holsteins. In 2010, now WBENC certified Women-Owned by sisters Diana, Lynn and Jill, they opened The Fork, a culinary and educational center offering farm-to-table educational experiences for both consumers and the trade. In 2018 the company expanded to Petaluma, with the opening of a second creamery, warehouse and distribution center. The Point Reyes product line consisting of Toma, TomaTruffle, TomaProvence, TomaRashi, Bay Blue, Gouda, Quinta and Original Blue, is available nationally at independent cheese shops and specialty grocers, at the Fork, Bay Area farmers’ markets and online at www.pointreyescheese.com.