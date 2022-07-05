Wonky Bread is Well Wrapped in New Compostable Bags

The UK’s first “wonky” bread box required an important extra element … an eco-friendly bag. Earth & Wheat found the ideal solution in the form of a home-compostable bag supplied by KM Packaging.

Earth & Wheat directly connects UK bakeries with customers looking to reduce food waste. They deliver perfectly tasty fresh bread that would otherwise have gone to waste due to appearance standards or overproduction. They also aim to reduce plastic waste and carbon emissions as much as possible. Earth & Wheat is a sustainable e-commerce store available at earthandwheat.com.

The home-compostable bags from global flexible packaging and lidding films supplier KM Packaging not only offer the sought-after eco-friendly and sustainable attributes but meet other requirements of Earth & Wheat.

These included being able to print on the bag for branding purposes and for the bags to be compatible with the company’s automated bagging machines.

The C-Bag, from KM Packaging’s C-Range that has been developed in partnership with Treetop Biopak, ticked all the boxes.

The C-Range of compostable bio-plastic packaging has similar properties and look and feel to conventional plastic and includes shrink wrap, stretch wrap, cling film, adhesive tape, and nets.

Previously, Earth & Wheat had used plastic bags, which was considered incompatible with the brand’s values.

Earth & Wheat founder James Eid said: “Our mission is to reduce food waste in the UK, and we’re always looking at innovative ways to become even more sustainable. By using home compostable bags in our bread boxes, we have found a great alternative to using plastic.”

The new bags will disintegrate in a compost heap and then biodegrade into carbon dioxide (CO2), water and biomass, leaving no harmful residue behind.

The printing on the bags has also strengthened the brand, generated more interest and increased customer subscriptions. In addition, the artwork contains a QR code that leads customers to information about the packaging and how to dispose of it.

The C-Bag successfully protects, presents, and preserves the “wonky” bread from Earth & Wheat. It is bio-based from renewable resources using versatile materials supplied in various grades and meets the Soil Association Standard for packaging materials.

It has TUV certification, which was developed to guarantee complete biodegradability in garden compost heaps and other slower-paced processes.

The C-Bag also has excellent impact and puncture resistance, good material perforation, and can be used as bin liners for organic waste collection.

If you'd like to know more about the products, you can visit KM Packaging's C-Range web page.

