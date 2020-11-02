Wow! Factor Desserts Pivots During Pandemic

Like many local businesses, COVID-19 took a big bite out of the sales revenue of WOW! Factor Desserts, but the premium dessert manufacturer has learned to pivot time and time again in the past seven months.

For 38-years, the company based in Sherwood Park almost exclusively focused on selling to the foodservice industry — restaurants, catering companies, convention centres, and hotels — but it had to quickly shift to other markets in order to survive. At the beginning of the pandemic, 90 per cent of its revenue was wiped out in two weeks’ time and it saw its workforce across Canada go from 65 to 12 workers by April 3.

“In the middle of March, our world literally fell off a cliff,” said Colin Ruttle, WOW! Factor Desserts VP general manager. “Our experience was one of absolute shock. The suddenness and the severity of the decline were unlike anything we’ve ever experienced in business or even anything close to it. We took about a month to catch our breath and figure out what the world was going to look like. It was just a ghost town around our place.”

