Kristin Mullins Honored with NGA Association Leadership Award

Arlington, VA – On Tuesday, The National Grocers Association (NGA) presented its Association Leadership Award to Kristin Mullins, president and CEO of the Ohio Grocers Association (OGA), for her years of dedication to the independent supermarket industry.

“NGA is proud to honor Kristin Mullins with its prestigious Association Leadership Award, recognizing her achievements advocating for independent grocers at the state and federal level,” said Greg Ferrara, NGA president and CEO. “Kristin is known as a fierce advocate for independent grocers, constantly working on behalf of our industry, participating in events like NGA’s annual supermarket fly-in, where she establishes connections with members of Congress from the Buckeye State, securing wins for independents on issues such as SNAP and the retail glitch. Her hard work has been evident during the COVID-19 pandemic as she provided her members with timely information and alongside NGA has pushed Congress for liability protection for grocers. I congratulate Kristin on receiving this well-deserved award.”

NGA initiated this award over a decade ago to honor and recognize state association executives who work tirelessly in their states on behalf of the independent supermarket industry.

Previous recipients include:

· Ron Fong, California Grocers Association

· Kathy Kuzava, Georgia Food Industry Association

· Tom Woodmansee, retired president, North Dakota Grocers Association

· Brandon Scholz, president and CEO, Wisconsin Grocers Association

· Jan Gee, president and CEO, Washington Food Industry Association

· John Dumais, president and CEO, New Hampshire Grocers Association

· Dan Shaul, state director, Missouri Grocers Association

· Tom Jackson, retired president, Ohio Grocers Association

About NGA

The National Grocers Association (NGA) is the national trade association representing the retail and wholesale grocers that comprise the independent sector of the food distribution industry. An independent retailer is a privately owned or controlled food retail company operating a variety of formats. The independent grocery sector is accountable for close to one percent of the nation’s overall economy and is responsible for generating $131 billion in sales, 944,000 jobs, $30 billion in wages, and $27 billion in taxes. NGA members include retail and wholesale grocers, state grocers associations, as well as manufacturers and service suppliers. For more information about NGA, visit www.nationalgrocers.org.