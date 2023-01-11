ADPI Marks Centennial Year with Updated Brand

ELMHURST, IL – The American Dairy Products Institute (ADPI) is debuting a new brand and logo in conjunction with its Centennial year in 2023. ADPI, an international trade association representing manufacturers, marketers, distributors, traders, and suppliers of industry goods and services related to dairy-based ingredients, has unveiled the new logo to launch the next century of serving its members and the dairy industry.

Tara Anderson, Vice President of Marketing and Events, said, “The American Dairy Products Institute is synonymous with dairy ingredients, and in recognition of celebrating our centennial milestone and the rich heritage that stretches back to one of our founding organizations, the Evaporated Milk Association in 1923, our updated logo and brand will be a symbol for the industry moving forward. We are excited about our organization’s dynamic future as ADPI embarks on its second century.”

The American Dairy Products Institute was established under its current name on April

17, 1986, through a merger of the American Dry Milk Institute, founded in 1925, and the Whey Protein Institute, founded in 1971. In April 1987, ADPI expanded the scope of the organization by merging with the Evaporated Milk Association, which was founded in 1923. ADPI’s efforts today build upon 100 years of collaborative work and encompasses all types of dairy ingredients and manufactured dairy products.

“The 100-year anniversary of one of ADPI’s founding legacy organizations provides a perfect opportunity for confirming ADPI’s strategic precepts and ensuring organizational relevance to our member’s needs as we enter our next 100 years,” states Blake Anderson, ADPI President and CEO.

ADPI invites you to join us as we celebrate our centennial during the 2023 ADPI/ABI Annual Conference to be held April 23 -25 in Chicago, IL.