Ardagh Group and Stanpac Partner to Meet Increased Demand For Glass Milk Bottles

INDIANAPOLIS — Ardagh Group, Glass – North America, a business unit of Ardagh Group and long-term partner Stanpac are providing glass milk bottles to meet increased demand during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a world changed by the pandemic, dairy delivery companies across the U.S. are seeing a surge in demand for glass milk bottles. Even now with states reopening, Americans want glass milk bottles delivered to their doorsteps.

Ardagh manufactures the American-made glass milk bottles that Stanpac supplies to regional dairy brands across the United States. A.B. Munroe Dairy in Providence, R.I., has delivered fresh dairy products and premium local foods to thousands of homes in the area for more than 100 years. Its dairy milk bottle travels less than any milk purchased at a grocery store, and the trip from farm to dairy to home versus farm to dairy to distribution to store to home can be significant.

In Tulare, Calif., Top O’ The Morn Farms has been producing fresh milk and dairy products since 2012, focusing on home delivery from Fresno to Bakersfield. Its products are also available in grocery stores. From coast to coast, dairies like these are helping communities stay safe and nourished with high-quality, local food.

“Stanpac has been working 24/7 to keep up with the consumer demand for our customers’ dairy products across the country,” said Murray Bain, Vice President Marketing at Stanpac. “It has been a challenge, but so critically important to keep our customers serving consumers across the nation in a challenging time.”

Consumers are becoming more committed to environmental sustainability and prefer products and packaging that complement this lifestyle. Glass bottles are 100% recyclable and can be recycled endlessly without any loss in purity or quality. Returnable glass milk bottles are a clear choice for a sustainable future, as they can be refilled and reused, cutting down on the amount of waste sent to landfills, helping to keep approximately 500,000 pounds of milk containers out of the landfill each year, according to Straus Family Creamery’s website, an organic dairy in Northern California that also uses glass refillable bottles.

“Ardagh takes great pride in working alongside Stanpac to provide sustainable glass packaging for dairy brands across America,” said John T Shaddox, Chief Commercial Officer for Ardagh’s North American Glass business unit. “Glass packaging is increasingly being recognized as the right choice for brands to strengthen their business and their own sustainability platform, while delivering consumers the best in product integrity, safety and environmental excellence.”

Ardagh Group is a global supplier of infinitely recyclable metal and glass packaging for the world’s leading brands. Ardagh operates 56 metal and glass production facilities in 12 countries, employing more than 16,000 people with sales of approximately $7bn.

Stanpac is a packaging manufacturer with strong roots in the dairy industry. Packaging for milk, ice cream and other food products. They also provide direct printing on glass containers for wine, beer, spirits and food containers. With manufacturing locations in Ontario Canada, New Jersey, and Texas, its products are available throughout North America and currently used in more than 30 countries worldwide.