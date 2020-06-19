I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter! Original is Now Certified by the American Heart Association Heart-Check Food Certification Program

HACKENSACK, N.J. — I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter!® Original, the unbelievably delicious buttery spread known for helping consumers eat healthier, is now certified by the American Heart Association®.

The mark will be prominently displayed on I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter! Original tubs in the coming months. The iconic Heart-Check mark helps take the guesswork out when identifying heart-healthy foods, giving consumers peace of mind that what they are choosing meets the Heart-Check nutritional requirements of the American Heart Association.

“We are thrilled to see the American Heart Association’s Heart-Check mark on I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter! Original tubs,” said Kara Collins, Brand Lead for I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter! at Upfield. “We believe that consumers deserve food that is both delicious and better for them, and this official certification further affirms there’s no need to compromise, you can get both rich taste and feel more confident about making a healthier choice when using this product.”

The Heart-Check mark has been helping consumers identify foods that can be part of an overall healthy eating pattern for more than 20 years. I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter! Original contains 60 calories per tablespoon serving and 70% less saturated fat per serving compared to butter. It is made with simple ingredients such as soybean oil, which studies suggest may reduce the risk of coronary heart disease*, purified water and a pinch of salt and does not contain artificial flavors or preservatives. The American Heart Association Heart-Check certification applies only to the I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter! Original with soybean oil in tubs displaying the American Heart Association Heart-Check.

For more information on the certification and unbelievably delicious recipes, please visit ICantBelieveItsNotButter.com. Please note the Heart-Check certification does not apply to recipes on our website unless expressly stated.

*Supportive but not conclusive scientific evidence suggests that eating about 1 ½ tablespoons (20.5g) daily of soybean oil, which contains unsaturated fat, may reduce the risk of coronary heart disease. To achieve this possible benefit, soybean oil is to replace saturated fat and not increase the total number of calories you eat in a day. One tablespoon serving of I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter!® contains 5g of soybean oil.

About Upfield

Upfield is a global leader in plant-based nutrition with more than 100 brands, including Becel, Flora, Country Crock, Blue Band, I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter, Rama and ProActiv. The company operates in 95 countries around the world, with number 1 brand positions in 49 countries. Upfield’s six business units cover Northwest Europe, Southwest Europe and Central and Eastern Europe, North America, Middle/Latin America and Asia/Africa. The company employs more than 3,500 Associates worldwide.

About the Heart-Check Mark

The American Heart Association established the Heart-Check mark in 1995 to give consumers an easy, reliable system for identifying heart-healthy foods as a first step in building a sensible eating plan. Products that display the Heart-Check mark have been certified by the American Heart Association to meet criteria for heart-healthy foods. To learn more about the Heart-Check mark, to see a complete list of certified products and participating companies, and to learn more about the nutritional criteria, visit www.heartcheck.org.