Babybel Releases a New Shape in Time for Valentine’s Day

For the first time, fan-favorite snack cheese brand is introducing the new, limited edition Babybel Heart.

Made of the same delicious cheesy goodness and in its iconic red wax, the Babybel Heart is now in a larger format that’s serrated down the middle making it perfect to share with the fellow cheese lover in your life.

Handcrafted in the country of love, France, the new Babybel Heart is the brand’s way of sending some love to snackers who have been showing them love since 1952. Fans can enter a sweepstakes to win the covetable heart-shaped cheese by commenting a “❤️” on Babybel’s Instagram post starting February 7 through February 14.