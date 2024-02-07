Ornua Foods North America Appoints Lindsay Brady President

Irish dairy co-operative Ornua is pleased to announce the appointment of Lindsay Brady to the position of President, Ornua Foods North America.

In her role as President, Lindsay will have responsibility for leading the Ornua Foods North America business in driving ambitious growth plans for Kerrygold in the United States – a market in which the brand currently holds the number two position for branded butter – and Latin America.

With over 20 years’ experience in the food and beverage sector, Lindsay is a proven leader in consumer goods and accelerating business growth. Lindsay brings a wealth of experience having held senior leadership positions with multiple organisations including Hillshire brands, Tyson Foods, General Mills, and Campbell Soup Company.

Most recently, Lindsay held the role of General Manager at Conagra Brands, managing a portfolio of brands and businesses including Marie Callendar’s and Birds Eye. She is a passionate champion of diversity and inclusion and vastly experienced in developing strong business culture.

Donal Buggy, Interim Chief Executive Ornua said: “I am pleased to welcome Lindsay Brady to Ornua, who joins in the role of President of Ornua Foods North America. Lindsay brings extensive senior executive experience to this important role, having shaped the growth of several major household brands during her career in the Food & Beverage industry in the United States. Lindsay’s appointment reflects the ambition we have to further build the Kerrygold success story in the U.S. market in particular, where there is significant potential for further growth. We look forward to working with Lindsay and wish her and the Ornua Foods North America team continued success as they pursue their ambitious development plans over the coming years.”

About Ornua

Ornua is an Irish dairy co-operative that markets and sells dairy products on behalf of its Members, Ireland’s dairy processors and, in turn, Irish dairy farmers. Ornua is Ireland’s largest exporter of Irish dairy products and has annualised sales of over €3.4 billion. Headquartered in Dublin, Ornua has a strong global team of 3,000 employees, operating from 10 business units worldwide, including 16 production facilities. Ornua’s core purpose is to build profitable routes to market for Irish dairy products.

The Group is structured across two divisions: Ornua Foods and Ornua Ingredients. Ornua Foods is responsible for the marketing and sales of Ornua’s consumer brands including Ireland’s most successful food export: Kerrygold, as well as Kerrygold Dubliner, Pilgrims Choice, Forto and BEO milk powders. Markets are served by production facilities in Ireland, Germany and the UK and by in-market Sales & Marketing Teams in Asia, Germany, Ireland, MEA, Poland, Spain, rest of Europe and North and Latin America.

Ornua Ingredients is responsible for the procurement of Irish and non-Irish dairy products, for the sale of dairy ingredients to food manufacturing and foodservice customers across the world, and for managing volatility through de-risking and trading strategies. The business is supported by production facilities in the UK, Spain, the US, Saudi Arabia, and by in-market teams in Africa and the Middle East.