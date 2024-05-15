Sweetmore Bakeries Announces Acquisition of Cinnamon Roll Manufacturer Sweet Eddie’s

Strategic Addition to Sweetmore Portfolio Expands Business Into Attractive New Category

CHICAGO — Sweetmore Bakeries is pleased to announce that it has completed an acquisition of Sweet Eddie’s Inc., a wholesale manufacturer of cinnamon rolls and other high-quality baked goods. The acquisition of Sweet Eddie’s will add to the already expansive set of premium products offered by Sweetmore Bakeries across retail and foodservice channels.

Sweetmore Bakeries’ Chief Executive Officer, David Veenstra, commented, “We are thrilled to add Sweet Eddie’s to the Sweetmore family of bakeries. Our goal is to serve the very best retail and foodservice customers with high quality baked goods, and by adding the complementary cinnamon roll and yeast-raised categories to our portfolio, along with a great team at Sweet Eddie’s, we will be even better positioned to do so.”

Sweet Eddie’s Founder and President Ed Allen added, “Our partnership with Sweetmore Bakeries will allow us to continue to invest in our facility and team and enable our growth with current and future customers.”

About Sweetmore Bakeries

Sweetmore Bakeries is a Chicago-based family of specialty bakeries with 300+ employees and four facilities across the United States. Sweetmore started in 2019 with Shore Capital Partners’ acquisition of Main Street Gourmet (Akron, OH), followed by the acquisition of Biscotti Brothers (Greensburg, PA) in 2020 and Meurer Brothers Bakery (Fond du Lac, WI) in 2021. Across its bakery divisions, Sweetmore produces premium baked goods that help differentiate its customers’ assortments and solve operational challenges. Sweetmore serves customers across the United States in the retail in-store bakery and foodservice channels, providing biscotti, brownies, dessert bars, cakes, cookies, muffins, Danish, granola, icings, fillings, and more. For more information, please visit www.sweetmorebakeries.com.

About Sweet Eddies Inc.

Sweet Eddie’s is an SQF-certified wholesale bakery specializing in producing high quality cinnamon rolls and other yeast-raised sweet goods for top retail chains across the United States. Sweet Eddie’s is based in Atlanta, GA and has been serving its customers since 1998.

About Shore Capital

Shore Capital, a Chicago based private equity firm with offices in Nashville and Detroit, is an investor in microcap companies in the Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Business Services, Industrial, and Real Estate industries. Shore’s strategy is to support management partners to grow faster with less risk, through access to capital, world class board and operational resources, and unmatched networking, development, and shared learnings across the portfolio. From 2020-2023 Shore received recognition from Inc Magazine as a 4x Top Founder Friendly Investor and by Pitchbook research for being the global leader in Private Equity total deal volume. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant potential to grow through industry consolidation and organic growth to generate value for shareholders. Shore has over $6 billion of assets under management and in additional investment platforms to which it provides business and operational consulting services. For more information, including with respect to these awards and investment platforms, please visit: www.shorecp.com.